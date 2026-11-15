MENAFN - GetNews) Wheeling-based pet care company discusses why individualized attention, familiar routines, and thoughtful preparation matter when choosing overnight accommodations for dogs.

WHEELING, IL - November 14, 2026 - Choosing a place for a dog to stay overnight involves more than finding an available boarding facility. Pet owners must consider how their dogs respond to unfamiliar environments, what routines help them feel comfortable, and whether a facility can accommodate their individual needs. Waggles Pet Resort, a professional pet care business in Wheeling, Illinois, highlights these considerations as part of a broader conversation about changing expectations for dog boarding.

Established in 2020 by founder Ross Neihaus, Waggles Pet Resort was designed to bring several aspects of canine care together in one facility, including boarding, daycare, training, enrichment, and spa services.

The company's approach reflects the idea that overnight boarding should consider more than a dog's basic accommodation needs. Physical activity, mental engagement, rest, and individual preferences can all influence the experience.

How Dog Boarding Has Evolved Beyond Traditional Kennels

For years, the primary purpose of boarding facilities was to give dogs a place to stay while their owners traveled or attended to other responsibilities.

Today, pet owners may also consider how their dogs will spend their days, what types of activities are available, and how staff respond to different personalities and behaviors.

This has created opportunities for pet care businesses to develop more comprehensive services that combine accommodations with structured activities and individualized attention.

At Waggles Pet Resort, the approximately 8,000-square-foot facility was purpose-built to support different aspects of canine care.

It includes private overnight boarding accommodations, multiple climate-controlled indoor play areas, three outdoor play yards, and spaces for training and enrichment.

However, Neihaus believes the quality of a pet care experience depends on more than the physical environment.

"I'm motivated by the opportunity to build something meaningful: a business that improves the lives of dogs and their families while creating a positive environment for the people who work here," he says.

The company's operating philosophy places equal importance on the employees who care for dogs and the environment where that care takes place.

Why Individualized Care Matters During Overnight Stays

Dogs can respond differently to changes in their daily routines.

Some adjust quickly to unfamiliar surroundings, while others may need additional time to become comfortable. Previous boarding experiences, age, temperament, and social preferences can all influence how a dog responds.

For this reason, understanding a dog's normal routine can be an important part of preparing for an overnight stay.

Feeding schedules, activity preferences, rest habits, and interactions with other dogs are among the details owners may want to discuss with boarding staff.

A dog accustomed to a quiet household may have different needs from one that regularly attends daycare and enjoys active group environments.

Recognizing these differences helps pet care professionals consider how individual dogs may respond to different activities and surroundings.

Waggles Pet Resort emphasizes individualized attention across its services, recognizing that no single approach will suit every dog.

The Role of Training, Enrichment, and Daily Activity

Overnight boarding is only one part of a dog's experience when staying away from home.

Depending on the facility and the individual dog, structured play, enrichment activities, and training opportunities may complement the boarding experience.

Enrichment can include activities that encourage exploration, problem-solving, and mental engagement. Physical activity may provide an outlet for energy, while appropriate social interaction can offer additional engagement for dogs that enjoy spending time with others.

The goal is not to keep dogs occupied every moment of the day. Instead, a thoughtful approach balances activity, stimulation, and rest.

At Waggles, offering boarding, daycare, training, and enrichment services under one roof lets the company provide several types of canine care.

For owners, understanding which activities suit their dogs can be an important part of choosing a boarding arrangement.

Why Employee Training Is Essential to Professional Pet Care

Although facilities and amenities often receive the most attention when families compare boarding options, employees play a central role in the experience.

Caring for dogs requires observation, communication, patience, and the ability to recognize individual behavioral differences.

Staff members must also work together to maintain consistent routines and respond appropriately when a dog's needs change.

Neihaus considers employee development an important responsibility of business leadership.

"I believe growth requires a conscious commitment to learning, particularly as responsibilities evolve," he explains.

Waggles has established four organizational values: accountability, continuous improvement, teamwork, and humility.

These principles guide the company's approach to employee development and daily operations.

For Neihaus, professional pet care depends on combining compassion for animals with the management practices needed to support consistent service.

What Should Pet Owners Ask Before Choosing a Boarding Facility?

Waggles encourages pet owners to approach boarding decisions with an understanding of their dogs' individual needs.

Questions about daily routines, accommodations, activities, staff communication, and opportunities for rest can help families better understand what a facility offers.

Owners may also want to ask how a boarding provider learns about a dog's personality, handles different social preferences, and communicates with families during a stay.

Preparing dogs for boarding can also involve discussing familiar routines and providing accurate information about their behavior and care requirements.

Ultimately, the most appropriate boarding arrangement depends on the individual animal rather than a single set of amenities.

As the professional pet care industry continues to develop, Waggles Pet Resort remains focused on the relationship between individualized attention, employee development, and the overall experience of dogs and their families.

For Neihaus, the larger objective is to build an organization that supports these priorities through clear responsibilities, knowledgeable employees, and a commitment to improvement.

About Waggles Pet Resort

Waggles Pet Resort is a dog boarding, daycare, training, enrichment, and spa business founded in 2020 by Ross Neihaus in Wheeling, Illinois. The company operates an approximately 8,000-square-foot purpose-built facility with private overnight boarding accommodations, climate-controlled indoor play areas, three outdoor play yards, and dedicated spaces for canine activities. Waggles serves dog owners throughout Chicago's northern and northwestern suburbs, with an emphasis on individualized care, structured programming, and professional employee development.

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