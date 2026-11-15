MENAFN - GetNews) 1-Tom-Plumber has opened its Fort Lauderdale location, bringing round-the-clock plumbing, drain cleaning and excavation services to residential and commercial customers throughout Fort Lauderdale and surrounding Broward County communities.

DAVIE, Florida - November 14, 2026 - 1-Tom-Plumber has opened its Fort Lauderdale location, expanding access to emergency plumbing, drain cleaning and excavation services for homeowners and businesses throughout Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding Broward County area.

The new location operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and holidays. Its services are intended to address plumbing emergencies and routine service requirements for residential properties, commercial establishments and property management operations.

The Fort Lauderdale team provides a range of plumbing-related services, including emergency plumbing assistance, drain cleaning and excavation. The location is staffed by a local team and supported by the broader 1-Tom-Plumber national franchise network, combining local service operations with the resources of an established franchise organization.

The expansion comes at a time when reliable plumbing services remain an important consideration for both residential and commercial property owners. Problems such as burst pipes, blocked drains and plumbing system failures can occur outside normal business hours. For restaurants, retail establishments, offices, homeowners associations and commercial buildings, an unexpected plumbing issue can interrupt daily operations and require immediate attention.

By maintaining 24/7/365 availability, 1-Tom-Plumber Fort Lauderdale aims to provide a local point of contact for customers who need plumbing assistance during nights, weekends and public holidays. The company places particular emphasis on supporting commercial customers, for whom plumbing disruptions can affect business operations, employees and visitors.

The company's approach also emphasizes responsibility, trust, safety and service standards. These principles guide its work with residential customers, businesses and property managers throughout the service area.

As part of its local business involvement, 1-Tom-Plumber Fort Lauderdale has also joined ChamberofCommerce as a Premium Member. The membership represents an additional connection with the business community as the new location establishes its presence in the region.

The Fort Lauderdale location serves customers across the surrounding Broward County area. Residents and businesses seeking information about available services or emergency assistance can contact the local team directly by phone.

About 1-Tom-Plumber Fort Lauderdale

1-Tom-Plumber Fort Lauderdale is a full-service plumbing, drain cleaning and excavation company serving residential and commercial customers in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding Broward County communities. The location provides 24-hour emergency service throughout the year, including nights, weekends and holidays. It operates as part of the 1-Tom-Plumber national franchise network, with an emphasis on customer service, responsibility and safety.