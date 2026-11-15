Columbus, Ohio - November 14, 2026 - As competition in global streaming intensifies, traditional one-way content formats are struggling to hold user attention. OvO TV-a global AI short-drama ecosystem platform headquartered in Ohio, United States-is bringing users worldwide an entirely new content-consumption experience through its deep commitment to Interactive drama. Since officially launching in early June 2026, the platform has rapidly accumulated millions of registered users worldwide and posted first-quarter gross revenue steadily at US$20 million-real data proving the commercial potential of Interactive drama.

Redefining Content Consumption: OvO TV Is Interactive Drama

On the OvO TV platform, Interactive drama is not just a concept-it is the core experience embedded deep in the product. On traditional short-drama or streaming platforms, users are largely passive viewers; on OvO TV, users become true participants in the story through branching plot choices, character immersion, and multiple-ending unlocks. This dimensional upgrade from "watching dramas" to "playing dramas" breaks the traditional one-way narrative. Interactive payments, item unlocks, and immersive storytelling have significantly increased session duration and engagement, while highly sticky user behavior has delivered higher subscription conversion and repurchase performance.

A Capacity Revolution: Full-Stack AI Powers High-Frequency Content Supply

Underpinning this high-frequency interactive experience is OvO TV's powerful full-stack AI foundation. To meet the content demands of millions of users worldwide, OvO TV has industrialized and intelligent production across script generation, storyboard design, character-image generation, and multilingual dubbing. According to platform data, this full-stack AI workflow cuts the production cost of a single interactive short drama by 40% to 60%, shortens delivery cycles by more than 50%, and lifts team productivity by a factor of three to five.

This means OvO TV not only lets users "play" the storyline, but keeps new content flowing at an efficient pace. Lower costs and higher efficiency create broader profit margins that flow directly to production teams in the ecosystem-with the OvO TV AI workflow, teams produce more premium content from the same input, sharply improving input-output efficiency. This is a key reason why growing numbers of producers worldwide are joining the OvO TV ecosystem.

Diversified Monetization: Turning "Emotional Value" into "Immersive Participatory Value"​

At the product level, Interactive drama has spawned diversified commercial pathways. Beyond basic subscriptions, users can purchase show-linked merchandise, digital collectibles, and virtual items while immersed in a drama. By deeply integrating e-commerce with content, OvO TV dissolves the boundary between content and consumption: users shop while experiencing the story. This watch-play-shop model effectively expands the platform's ARPU upside.

Building on Product Strength Toward Becoming the World's First Listed Interactive Drama Company

Millions of registered users and first-quarter gross revenue of US$20 million validate the viability of the Interactive drama business model. With this differentiated, high-growth product format-and a well-developed compliance framework and global vision-OvO TV is actively advancing its Nasdaq listing plan, aiming to become "the world's first listed Interactive Drama company."

OvO TV's product logic goes beyond entertainment: through technology-driven cost reduction and transparent revenue sharing, it passes commercial dividends on to ecosystem partners. As Interactive drama content continues to expand and AI is applied more deeply across production, OvO TV will tell global capital markets a new story with even greater growth potential.

About OvO TV

OvO TV, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, is a full-stack AI-driven short-form drama industry ecosystem platform serving global markets across North America, Asia, and Latin America. OvO TV is not a traditional short-form drama distribution channel or a standalone content distribution tool, instead, it positions itself around an industry-agnostic ecosystem cluster, providing one-stop infrastructure services for the global short-form drama industry. Its business offerings encompass content distribution, AI-assisted content creation, project crowdfunding, e-commerce commercialization, on-chain copyright verification and global agency partnerships.