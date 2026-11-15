MENAFN - GetNews)Boho Wearable ArtBoho Wearable Art, a Detroit online store, will be open for Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves customers within a 100-150 mile radius.

DETROIT, MI - November 14, 2026 - Boho Wearable Art, an online store in Detroit, will be open for Small Business Saturday this November, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It keeps its regular hours that weekend: 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so holiday shoppers can reach it at any hour.

Its customers live within a 100-150 mile radius, well past the Detroit city limits. Shoppers can call (734) 787-2628 or visit the online store.

Key takeaways:



Boho Wearable Art is an online store based in Detroit, Michigan.

Small Business Saturday falls this month, on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The online store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including that Saturday. Its service area covers a 100-150 mile radius around Detroit.

Open around the clock this November

The holiday weekend brings no change in hours. Boho Wearable Art stays open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers can reach it early on Small Business Saturday, late that night or any time in between. Thanksgiving weekend runs on the same schedule as the rest of the year, so there is no closing time to plan around.

A 100-150 mile service area

Boho Wearable Art lists its service area as a 100-150 mile radius. That takes in neighbors in Detroit and customers who live far outside the city. Anyone in that radius can shop the online store on Small Business Saturday without leaving home.

How to reach the online store

Call Boho Wearable Art at (734) 787-2628. The online store's page is at jim/a/susan-diane-shields. Because the store never closes, shoppers can get in touch on their own schedule through the holiday season.

About Boho Wearable Art

Boho Wearable Art is an online store in Detroit, Michigan. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serves customers within a 100-150 mile radius. Learn more at jim/a/susan-diane-shields or call (734) 787-2628.