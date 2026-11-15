UNITED STATES - November 14, 2026 - Acclaimed author Veronica Li's historical fiction novel, 1882: A Gold Mountain Odyssey, has been honored with the prestigious Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing its compelling storytelling, richly drawn characters, and thought-provoking exploration of the Chinese immigrant experience in 19th-century America. Blending historical detail with an emotionally resonant narrative, the novel illuminates a pivotal chapter in American history while exploring timeless themes of identity, resilience, discrimination, and belonging.

Set against the backdrop of the California Gold Rush and the construction of the first transcontinental railroad, 1882: A Gold Mountain Odyssey follows Sam Wong, a young Chinese farmer who journeys to America in pursuit of opportunity. Enticed by tales of streets overflowing with gold, Sam discovers a land of extraordinary possibilities and profound contradictions. From prospecting in California's streams to helping build the railroad that united the nation, he witnesses firsthand the contributions Chinese immigrants made to America's growth, even as they faced mounting hostility and exclusion.

Sam's journey unfolds amid shifting relationships, cultural encounters, and difficult choices between family obligations and personal aspirations. As anti-Chinese sentiment intensifies, his pursuit of the American dream collides with the harsh realities of institutional discrimination, culminating in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which barred Chinese laborers from immigrating and reinforced the exclusion of Chinese immigrants from citizenship.

Literary Titan praised the novel for its vivid depiction of immigrant life, meticulous attention to historical craftsmanship, and deeply human characters. In its review, Literary Titan observed: "There's a lot of life packed into 1882: the hunger for a better future, the pleasure of making something beautiful, the ache of separation, and the complicated business of finding a home."

The review also commended the novel's ability to connect sweeping historical events with intimate personal experiences, concluding: "1882: A Gold Mountain Odyssey makes you feel the weight of a hammer, the pull of home, and the cost of belonging."

Inspired by the resurgence of anti-Asian discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic, Li began researching the roots of the perception of Asian Americans as perpetual outsiders. She discovered striking parallels between historical prejudice and contemporary attitudes, motivating her to bring the experiences of early Chinese immigrants to life through fiction.

Through Sam Wong's transformation from an ambitious young immigrant into a man shaped by hardship, love, and perseverance, Li offers readers both an engaging historical odyssey and a timely reflection on what it means to be American.

The Literary Titan Book Award underscores the novel's literary merit and its importance in bringing overlooked immigrant stories to a wider audience. With its blend of adventure, history, and emotional depth, 1882: A Gold Mountain Odyssey is a compelling read for historical fiction enthusiasts and anyone interested in the immigrant experiences that helped shape America.

Discover the award-winning story of courage, perseverance, and the pursuit of the American dream in 1882: A Gold Mountain Odyssey by Veronica Li, written with her husband, Sverrir Sigurdsson. As an architect and builder, he contributed to technical matters such as railroad construction. The book can be found on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are invited to explore this powerful historical novel and experience a remarkable journey through one of America's most consequential eras.

About the Author

Veronica Li is an award-winning author and former journalist whose writing explores history, cultural identity, family relationships, and the complexities of the human experience. Born into a Chinese family and raised primarily in Hong Kong, she immigrated to the United States at age fifteen. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master's degree in International Affairs from Johns Hopkins University.

Li's professional career includes serving as a loan officer at the World Bank, where her international experiences inspired her debut novel, Nightfall in Mogadishu. Her other works include Journey Across the Four Seas, a memoir based on her mother's extraordinary life; Confucius Says, an exploration of filial responsibility and eldercare; and Viking Voyager: An Icelandic Memoir, coauthored with her husband, Sverrir Sigurdsson.

A former journalist for The Asian Wall Street Journal and other news organizations, Li brings a global perspective and a commitment to historical authenticity to her storytelling. Her fifth book, coauthored with Sverrir Sigurdsson, 1882: A Gold Mountain Odyssey, reflects her passion for uncovering overlooked histories and examining the enduring challenges of immigration, prejudice, and cultural belonging. She currently resides in the Washington, D.C., area with her husband.