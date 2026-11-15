MENAFN - GetNews) Award-Winning KJV Bible Devotional Earns Sixth Major Honor - Recognized for Exceptional Writing Quality, Practical Scripture-Based Prayer Framework, and Meaningful Contribution to Christian Devotional Literature

WYNCOTE, PA - November 14, 2026 - The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees by Pennsylvania author D.T. Wilson has been honored with the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, one of the most selective and prestigious editorial distinctions in independent publishing today. The Literary Titan Gold Award is reserved exclusively for books that demonstrate exceptional writing quality, meaningful content, and an outstanding contribution to their genre - and is awarded to only a small number of titles from among the many reviewed by Literary Titan's editorial team each year.

The Literary Titan Gold Book Award joins five other major honors received by The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees. The book's full list of awards and editorial distinctions now includes: 1st Place in the PenCraft Book Award for Christian Nonfiction, the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, the International Firebird Book Award for Christian Nonfiction, a 5-star editorial rating from Literary Titan, a 5-star designation from the Wishing Shelf Book Awards, and a 5-star review from The Book Revue. Six honors across six independent organizations represent a rare and remarkable level of editorial consensus for any independently published Christian devotional.

Born from a personal journey through overwhelming anxiety and financial hardship, The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees reflects the transformative power of engaging with God's Word. During a season of deep uncertainty, D.T. Wilson discovered the profound impact of finding relevant King James Version Bible passages and speaking them aloud daily. What began as a personal, scripture-based prayer practice eventually became a mission to make God's Word more accessible to other believers facing similar struggles - and the foundation of one of the most decorated Christian devotionals in independent publishing.

Organized into 22 topical sections, the book brings together three powerful tools in every chapter: carefully selected King James Version Bible verses, heartfelt written prayers that can be read aloud or used as a starting point for personal conversation with God, and bold scripture-based declarations designed to be spoken over one's life and circumstances. Readers can explore subjects including faith and strength, healing and restoration, financial provision, divine protection, marriage and family, forgiveness, parenting, grief and loss, and overcoming fear, addiction, and adversity.

Unlike traditional Christian devotionals that follow a fixed reading schedule, The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees allows readers to turn directly to the circumstances weighing on their hearts. Its approachable format makes it especially valuable for Christians seeking to establish a consistent daily prayer practice, newer believers learning to pray scripture, and individuals or families looking for practical biblical encouragement they can return to again and again.

In its editorial review, Literary Titan praised the book's accessible organization, practical applications, and ability to connect scripture with everyday life - noting that "one of the strengths of The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees is how easily it connects Scripture with everyday concerns." The review also recognized the book's particular value for readers who want to incorporate spoken prayer and faith-filled declarations into their daily routines.

The Literary Titan Gold Book Award represents a significant milestone for D.T. Wilson and the growing The Great Book Of series. More importantly, the recognition reinforces the book's central mission: to place the promises of scripture within reach of anyone seeking hope, strength, direction, and spiritual renewal. At its heart, The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees is more than a collection of prayers - it is an invitation to develop a lasting relationship with God's Word, confront life's uncertainties with faith, and discover the encouragement found in speaking scripture over everyday circumstances.

D.T. Wilson continues to expand The Great Book Of series. A second title is already available: The Great Book of Christian Devotionals Volume 1 of 2: Start Each Day Rooted in Faith and Full of Strength. Additional volumes in the series are planned for future release, further establishing The Great Book Of as a go-to series for Christian devotional readers seeking practical, scripture-driven daily tools for healing, faith, and spiritual growth.

The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees is available for purchase on Amazon. Search for The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees by D.T. Wilson to begin exploring the power of scripture, prayer, and faith-filled declarations.

About D.T. Wilson

D.T. Wilson is a Pennsylvania author and the creator of The Great Book Of series - a growing collection of Christian devotional resources built on King James Version scripture. Inspired by a personal season of anxiety and financial uncertainty, Wilson developed a daily practice of reading, praying, and speaking scripture aloud. The peace, clarity, and renewed faith experienced through that practice became the foundation for The Great Book of Bible Verses, Prayers & Decrees. The series is designed to equip believers with practical, daily tools to strengthen their faith, deepen their prayer lives, and approach life's challenges with confidence in God's promises.