MENAFN - GetNews)BGO, a personal care and wellness brand rooted in natural science, today announced its first participation in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong, the 29th edition of Asia's leading beauty and wellness trade fair, where it presented four sensory health collections (nasal care, sleep, eye care and ear care) to global channel partners. The three-day show closed with more than 20 partnership intents and positive feedback from international buyers and KOLs, according to the company.

Cosmoprof Asia ran from November 11 to 13 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, alongside Cosmopack Asia, held from November 10 to 12 at AsiaWorld-Expo. The two shows together hosted 2,806 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions, more than 90% of them from outside Hong Kong, and expected 78,000 visitors. Organizers have identified wellness as a growth direction for the region's beauty industry, adding a dedicated scent and mood zone and a natural and organic section to the show floor.

Four Collections, One Display

The BGO booth was built around a purple brand wall and kept deliberately simple: the sleep essentials sat on a trial counter where buyers could open boxes and try products on site, with nasal care and eye care ranges arranged on either side. Traffic concentrated in the sleep and nasal sections, where questions centered on ingredient composition and suitable user groups.

The nasal collection covers cleansing, soothing and relief. BGO's nasal line began in 2018 with a spray developed in partnership with a pharmaceutical manufacturer and has since spent eight years on non-pharmaceutical nasal care: an isotonic sea salt spray with a constant-pressure nozzle, four nasal gels addressing dryness, congestion, itching and irritation, and essential oil patches worn on the collar without contacting the skin. The eye care range is designed for whole-family use, including a mist spray that delivers a 0.25 mm soft mist through a nozzle that never touches the eyeball, gel eye patches in iced Americano and lutein variants with seven-second cooling, and single-use eye wash. Ear care is represented by EAR CANAL CARE KIT, an at-home ear canal cleansing set.

Sleep Essentials: Three Products, One Ritual

The sleep range is anchored by three products that carry BGO's 5-Sense Sleep Ritual: GOODNIGHT ESSENTIAL OIL PATCHES for smell, the ESSENTIAL OIL PATCHES GRAVITY EYE MASK SET for sight, and SLEEP FRAGRANCE EARPLUGS for sound. The gravity eye mask, a weighted gravity mask carrying roughly 180 grams of glass beads in zoned pockets, doubles as a blackout sleeping mask, while the essential oil patches release a blend of eight essential oils over about 12 hours and are worn on clothing rather than on skin. Used together, the essential oil patches and the eye mask let the ritual begin before the light goes off. Sleep Body Wash and Freeze-Dried Sleep Essence complete the five-sense matrix, carrying the remaining Touch and Taste steps of the routine.

“What we offer is everyday care,” said a brand representative.“Something people can use daily and feel comfortable handing to their families.”

Fragrance Treated as a Formula, With Testing Behind It

Fragrance has a defined place in this system: a formulation that can be broken down and tested. GOODNIGHT ESSENTIAL OIL PATCHES carry a blend of eight essential oils released over about 12 hours and are worn on clothing, so the scent stays steady through the night. Every oil and every release rate has to answer one question: does it do its job in that night's sleep?

Validation starts in the formula itself. BGO runs joint research with leading academic institutions on how essential oil blends affect stress and emotional response within short sleep cycles, and in November 2026 signed a technology development agreement with an academic aromatherapy partner to advance efficacy work on the same question. As an IFA Corporate Member, the brand also invited 100 IFA-certified aromatherapists to trial its sleep products independently, with their sensory testing and formula review feeding directly into formula adjustments.

The formula then has to prove itself in numbers. The sleep series has sold more than 35 million units worldwide, and 96.77% of surveyed consumers reported improved sleep quality in real-world user testing. Behind that sit 300+ patented technologies, 32 quality control standards, GC-MS ingredient analysis and a 4,000-square-meter GMPC-certified plant, with SGS, FDA, CE and CNAS certification alongside. Fragrance, in this reading, becomes a claim that can be specified, sourced and repeated.

From Show Floor to Channel: Validate First, Scale Later

Across three days, the booth welcomed buyers and industry KOLs from Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asia as well as Europe and the United States, and conversations produced more than 20 partnership intents spanning online distribution, retail, gifting and cross-border e-commerce, a signal that demand for sensory health is building across markets at the same time. Hong Kong has long served as a gateway for international brands entering the region, which makes it a natural base for BGO to develop Hong Kong, Macau and Southeast Asian channels.

BGO has taken each market forward step by step. A self-operated Amazon US store opened in August, followed by a Vancouver showcase and an Amazon Canada launch in September, where real sales and reviews sharpened the assortment. On November 6 the brand signed a letter of intent with a Spanish chamber of commerce and a local business alliance, with plans to enter supermarkets, pharmacies and health retail in Spain in 2027. In a category growing as fast as sensory health, that steady pace keeps growth durable. BGO now operates in more than 10 countries and regions.

Where Beauty and Personal Care Converge

Organizers cited market research estimating the global beauty and personal care market at about USD 700 billion in 2026, with the boundaries between skin care, color cosmetics and hair care blurring and wellness moving from concept to floor space. More brands exhibited under their own labels, a sign that the show is becoming brand-led. That is why BGO used three days at a buyer-focused event to present one integrated system across four collections.

“Hong Kong is an important stop in our global build-out,” the representative said.“We will keep following up with the partners we met here, move commercial discussions forward, and keep building in the sensory health category, so that more households worldwide can benefit from natural, effective, easy-to-keep everyday care. Behind it all is a simple idea: Easy Wellness Shared Globally.”

About BGO

BGO is a personal care and wellness brand rooted in natural science, dedicated to improving everyday well-being through the thoughtful integration of nature and science. Guided by its natural science philosophy, BGO brings together aromatherapy, naturally derived ingredients and scientific research to create effective, sensory care solutions for everyday needs. Its portfolio spans sleep, eye and nasal care, led by the signature 5-Sense Sleep Ritual-BGO's multi-sensory approach to a better nightly routine. To date, BGO products have sold more than 35 million units worldwide. BGO brings natural science from research to reality through its Natural Science Factories across multiple regions, integrating research, product development and manufacturing. The brand conducts joint research with leading academic institutions, is an IFA Corporate Member, and has received multiple international design awards. Expanding across North America, Southeast Asia and other international markets, BGO is bringing its natural science approach to more people around the world-turning the intelligence of nature into better everyday care through science.

For more information, visit bgo-sleep.