MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces the release of Output Factory Server 3.7, a compatibility update to the company's output automation tool for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory Server automates exporting, printing, and preflighting of InDesign documents through hot folders processing, allowing to serve unlimited design and prepress team users by a single software installation. The new update adds support for the recently released InDesign 2027 in a free update to licensed users.

Toronto, ON, Canada - November 14, 2026 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 3.7, a compatibility update to the company's output automation tool for Adobe InDesign. The app simplifies the output production from InDesign by processing files from watched hot folders. Output Factory Server delivers conveyor-style industrial strength output facilities to publishing companies, printers, and ad agencies worldwide. The software helps reduce manual labor and liberate teams of InDesign operators from countless hours of tedious repetitive tasks.

The new version adds compatibility with the recently released InDesign 2027 and is free to licensed Output Factory Server customers. The same version of the app keeps supporting earlier InDesign versions as well.

Developed originally for a major magazine publisher in the United States, Output Factory Server offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process. The app is designed to serve unlimited users on a network via watched hot folders while running totally unattended on a dedicated Mac station. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, TIFF images, large format printing, and so on:

-Automate InDesign output with watched hot folders

-Supports PDF, print, TIFF, IDML and other output formats

-Automatic email notifications on process stages and errors

-Powerful variable output file names

-Layer versioning

-Run custom JavaScript and AppleScript scripts

-Preflight InDesign files before output automatically

-PDF security presets for different workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server with built-in LinkOptimizer Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 3 and $350 for the users of earlier versions and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.13-27.x and Adobe InDesign CC 2018-2027.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit .