MENAFN - GetNews)"We usually find grease around the hob and limescale on the shower screen. We go through each room in order and finish the checklist before we leave. Customers often tell us the kitchen and bathroom feel like new again."T&M Cleaning Services is a Sutton-based cleaning company serving London, Surrey and the Home Counties. It offers professional deep cleaning, end-of-tenancy cleaning, carpet cleaning and other residential and commercial cleaning services, with trained, insured staff and flexible appointments.

Sutton, United Kingdom - November 14, 2026 - Homes across London and the Home Counties are getting a far more thorough clean from T&M Cleaning Services, a Sutton company working from Abbotts Road. The deep cleaning team covers boroughs from Camden and Islington down to Croydon, Kingston and Wimbledon, as well as Surrey border towns such as Epsom, Leatherhead and Cobham. Homeowners, tenants and landlords book the service when a property needs attention well past everyday tidying.

A deep clean from the company covers the whole home. In the kitchen, the team cleans oven racks and door seals, degreases the extractor fan, wipes out the fridge and freezer, and scrubs cupboards inside and out. Bathroom tiles are scrubbed and limescale is lifted from taps and showers. Households booking deep house cleaning services in London can add steam carpet cleaning or choose a move-in or move-out package.

"Most people call us once the house has reached the point where a normal clean will not shift what has built up," a representative for T&M Cleaning Services explained. "We usually find grease around the hob and limescale on the shower screen. We go through each room in order and finish the checklist before we leave. Customers often tell us the kitchen and bathroom feel like new again."

Each cleaner is DBS checked, reference verified and trained in COSHH, biohazard and infection control, and the company is fully insured and licensed. Teams arrive in branded uniforms with verified ID and bring their own vacuums, steam cleaners, mops and microfibre cloths. Eco-certified, biodegradable products are used as standard, with chemical-free steam cleaning and hypoallergenic options available on request. The company holds a 4.8 rating on Google from 158 reviews.

For most households, the practical questions are cost, timing, and what happens if a spot is missed. Deep cleans start from £160, with a free quote before any work begins and the final price based on the size and condition of the home. Evening, weekend and same-day appointments are available. If you report anything within 48 hours of the appointment, the team will clean it again at no extra cost.

About T&M Cleaning Services

T&M Cleaning Services is a residential and commercial cleaning company based in Sutton, serving London, Surrey and the Home Counties. Customers looking for T&M Cleaning Services in London can book end-of-tenancy cleaning, after-builders cleaning, deep and one-off cleans, spring cleaning, oven cleaning and carpet and upholstery cleaning. A separate exterior team carries out roof, gutter, external window and jet washing.

For more information, visit