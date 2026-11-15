MENAFN - GetNews) White Knight Plumbing has been recognized by Meritly as Top-Rated Plumbing Company for Olympia, WA, based on a 4.6-star rating from 106 customer reviews. The award is issued to local businesses that demonstrate consistent positive feedback.

Olympia, United States - November 14, 2026 - A 4.6-star rating from 106 customer reviews has earned White Knight Plumbing recognition from Meritly as Top-Rated Plumbing Company for Olympia, WA. The award is based entirely on the company's public customer review record across online platforms. Meritly is a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their documented customer feedback, without considering paid placements or promotional content.

The rating that led to White Knight Plumbing's recognition reflects customer assessments posted on public review sites over time. Meritly analyzes these reviews to identify businesses that have maintained positive customer feedback records within their service areas. The 106 reviews contributing to the company's 4.6-star rating represent feedback from residential customers in Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, and surrounding Thurston County communities. The award methodology focuses on the consistency and volume of documented customer responses rather than on individual testimonials or isolated ratings.

Where can I find plumbing repairs in Olympia, WA?

Plumbing repairs in the Olympia area are provided by licensed contractors serving residential properties. White Knight Plumbing handles leak repairs, drain cleaning, water pressure issues, and fixture replacements throughout Thurston County. The company also provides whole-house re-piping for homes requiring updated water supply lines. Services extend to well water systems, which are common in rural areas surrounding Olympia, as well as tankless and traditional water heater installation and repair.

White Knight Plumbing has operated as a locally owned business in Olympia since 1994. The company is a second-generation plumbing contractor owned by Chris Kalish. Licensed plumbers on staff conduct diagnostic work and provide written recommendations for repairs or system replacements. The business serves residential customers in Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, and neighboring communities. More information is available on the company's website.

"As a second-generation plumber and owner of White Knight Plumbing since 2009, I've built my business on honesty, integrity, and quality workmanship," said Chris Kalish. "I believe in treating people fairly and providing honest solutions without unnecessary upselling. We're here to solve problems, do quality work, and earn our customers' trust by always doing what's right for them."

One customer review noted, "Fantastic company! When other plumbers wanted thousands of dollars for a simple fix, Chris found the part I needed and got it for me under warranty. Saved me so much money and trouble! This is my plumber!"

About White Knight Plumbing

White Knight Plumbing is a residential plumbing service provider based in Olympia, WA. The locally owned, second-generation company specializes in plumbing repairs, re-pipes, well water systems, water heaters, and drain services. Chris Kalish has owned the business since 2009, serving homeowners throughout Thurston County.