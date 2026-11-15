MENAFN - GetNews) Serving Sydney Metro, the Blue Mountains, and Wollongong, the Goldmorr-approved master technicians deliver specialist wall and ceiling mould removal, construction site remediation, chemical injection rising damp treatments, subfloor ventilation, and pre-Christmas cool room evaporator cleaning.

SYDNEY METRO, NSW - November 14, 2026 - With summer humidity rising and the festive trading rush approaching, ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions is expanding its specialist residential, construction, and commercial remediation services across Sydney Metro, the Blue Mountains, and Wollongong helping homeowners, builders, property managers, and hospitality venues resolve moisture and mould issues before the peak summer season.

Led by founder and Goldmorr-approved master technician Warren Bailey, ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions delivers end-to-end remediation using the Goldmorr System biodegradable, non-toxic formulations supplied since 1998 and restricted exclusively to certified, trained technicians. Every treatment is safe for families, pets, tradespeople, and food-storage environments.

Instant Non-Mechanical Fogging vs. Multi-Day Air Scrubbers

Traditional mould remediation often relies on noisy mechanical air scrubbers that must run continuously for several days, creating disruption for households, delaying construction handovers, and forcing commercial venues offline.

ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions replaces traditional air scrubbers with non-mechanical air scrubbing (biodegradable fogging). Because the ultra-fine fogging mist treats airborne spores instantly rather than filtering air over days, rooms, building sites, and commercial spaces are cleared rapidly with minimal downtime.

"Builders, hospitality venues, and busy households don't have three or four days to sit around listening to loud mechanical air scrubbers. Our non-mechanical fogging neutralises airborne spores on the spot, and with many restaurants and cafés closing for a short break over Christmas, now is the ideal window to get their cool rooms and evaporator coils thoroughly cleaned before peak summer heat hits." Warren Bailey, Founder & Goldmorr-Approved Master Technician, ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions

Core Specialist Services Delivered by ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions

Mould Cleaning for Walls & Ceilings: Deep, source-level mould remediation for residential apartments, freestanding homes, and commercial interiors, removing active colonies from porous plasterboard, painted ceilings, walls, and wardrobes.

Construction Site Mould Remediation: Fast-turnaround mould treatment for new builds, renovations, and water-damaged construction sites, clearing framing, plasterboard, and interior cavities so builders and project managers stay on schedule for handover.

Non-Mechanical Air Scrubbing (Instant Fogging): Rapid airborne spore neutralisation that replaces bulky multi-day mechanical air scrubbers, allowing homes, sites, and commercial venues to return to normal operation immediately.

Chemical Injection Rising Damp Treatments: Targeted moisture diagnostics and structural chemical injection damp-proof courses to stop ground moisture wicking up through brickwork, masonry, and internal walls.

Subfloor Ventilation Systems: Engineered subfloor airflow and ventilation installations designed to clear stagnant, moisture-heavy air beneath freestanding homes before dampness and mould reach living areas above.

Commercial Cool Room & Evaporator Cleaning (Pre-Christmas Maintenance): Deep antimicrobial cleaning of commercial cool rooms, walls, seals, and evaporator coils, eliminating mould buildup inside cooling units so restaurants, cafés, bars, and food retailers keep mould out of cold storage during holiday closures and peak summer trading.

Air Conditioning Cleaning & Sanitisation: Deep cleaning of split-system and ducted air conditioner coils, filters, and drain trays to prevent systems from circulating spores indoors.

Fast Quotes, Same-Day Service & 10% Price-Match Guarantee

Pre-Christmas Commercial & Site Scheduling: Dedicated booking slots for restaurants and cafés scheduling cool room and evaporator cleaning during Christmas shutdown periods, plus rapid response for construction sites.

Same-Day Service: Available across Sydney Metro, the Blue Mountains, and Wollongong.

10% Written Quote Beat: ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions will beat any comparable written quote by 10%.

Fast Photo Quotes & On-Site Inspections: Call 0488 8 MOULD (0488 866 853) and text or email photos to ... for a fast, fixed quote, or book an in-person diagnostic inspection with Warren Bailey for $275.

To schedule pre-Christmas cool room maintenance, construction site remediation, or a fast quote, call 0488 8 MOULD (0488 866 853), email ..., or visit .

ABOUT ABC MOULD CLEANING SOLUTIONS

ABC Mould Cleaning Solutions is a specialist mould and moisture remediation company serving Sydney Metro, the Blue Mountains, and Wollongong. As Goldmorr-approved master technicians, the team provides mould cleaning for walls and ceilings, construction site remediation, instant non-mechanical fogging, chemical injection rising damp treatments, subfloor ventilation, commercial cool room and evaporator coil cleaning, and air conditioner sanitisation.