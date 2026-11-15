MENAFN - GetNews)DR, a professional brand specializing in biotech-led gentle anti-aging, has rolled out a major upgrade to its Lightweight Luminous Serum following iterations built on its self-developed core skincare technology. Delivering breakthroughs in at-home firming, skin brightening, and metabolic skin renewal, the product overcomes the limitation of conventional at-home skincare that only offers superficial hydration, ushering China's at-home gentle anti-aging sector into a new era defined by standardized metabolism-boosting, renewing and firming skincare solutions.

As consumers pursue more refined, result-driven skincare, simple moisturization can no longer satisfy modern anti-aging demands. Most luminous skincare items on the market only deliver surface brightening and temporary hydration, lacking deep-acting benefits for skin metabolism, lifting and antioxidant repair. They commonly suffer from drawbacks such as easy dulling, short-lived effects and limited improvement to skin texture.

To address these gaps in at-home anti-aging, DR's R&D team has built a four-dimensional luminous skincare research framework centered on“metabolism + firming + antioxidant defense + translucency”. Four signature active ingredients - Carnitine, PC Phospholipids, Lipase and SOD Superoxide Dismutase - are custom-formulated for this serum. Standing apart from basic formulas used in ordinary luminous products, it elevates skincare from superficial hydration to revitalization and firming deep within the skin.

The Science Behind the Four Core Actives

1. Carnitine - Deep Skin Firming & Activation

Boosts skin microcirculation, eases sagging and fatigue, and defines facial contours for taut, refined skin without drooping.

2. PC Phospholipids - Skin Renewal & Translucency

Strengthens the skin barrier, penetrates rapidly to hydrate and lock in moisture, builds a luminous base, and boosts softness and skin glow.

3. Lipase - Textural Renewal via Metabolism

Gently sloughs off dead skin cells and surface buildup that causes dullness, smoothing roughness, yellow undertones and bumpy texture for increasingly refined skin.

4. SOD Superoxide Dismutase - Powerful Antioxidant Anti-Aging

Neutralizes free radicals deep in the skin to slow oxidative aging, targets sallow, dull skin caused by late nights, and maintains a lasting bright, clear complexion.

Synergistically blended, these four ingredients create a closed-loop skincare pathway: metabolic detoxification → antioxidant protection → barrier repair & moisture retention → firming and brightening. It brings salon-grade luminous results - refined, radiant, firm and youthful skin - right at home.

For formulation technology, DR Lightweight Luminous Serum adopts a low-temperature freshness-locking process to preserve the full activity of the four key actives. It resolves common flaws of traditional luminous products: unstable active ingredients, limited functions, heavy greasiness, clogged pores and artificial shine. The serum features a lightweight, sheer finish, delivers long-term repair, and resists pilling, suitable for long-term at-home gentle anti-aging for all skin types.

When it comes to raw materials and quality control, DR adheres to strict ingredient selection standards. Every step including production, purification, blending and aseptic filling follows full-chain standardized protocols. All products hold official filings with the National Medical Products Administration. Free from unnecessary additives, it is gentle and safe, suitable for sensitive skin, and works for all skin types and age groups seeking at-home gentle anti-aging.

For a long time, most at-home luminous products“brighten without refining, moisturize without anti-aging”, while high-end metabolism-focused luminous technology was largely exclusive to professional beauty salons. This technical innovation from DR brings salon-grade metabolic anti-aging luminous skincare to everyday consumers, filling a technical void in China's at-home gentle anti-aging market.

Moving forward, DR will continue its research into biological antioxidants, skin metabolic regeneration and gentle firming luminous formulas. With ongoing formulation upgrades, the brand will push the at-home gentle anti-aging industry toward safer, more effective, longer-lasting and more translucent skincare standards, so everyone can achieve sustained, radiant, youthful glowing skin at ease at home.

DR

Established in 2021, we focus on scientific skincare formulation and brand management, delivering healthy beauty for women's skin.