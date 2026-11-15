MENAFN - GetNews) Gnocchis, a Philadelphia restaurant known for Italian-American cuisine with a Southern twist, has received the Top-Rated Restaurant award for Philadelphia from Meritly, a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records.

Philadelphia, United States - November 14, 2026 - Gnocchis, a Philadelphia restaurant specializing in Italian-American cuisine with a Southern twist, has received the Top-Rated Restaurant - Philadelphia, PA - 2026 award from Meritly, a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records. The recognition highlights the restaurant's performance across hundreds of public reviews collected from diners.

Meritly issues awards to local businesses that demonstrate strong customer satisfaction through their public review records. The platform analyzes publicly available feedback to identify restaurants, service providers, and other establishments that consistently meet customer expectations. At the time Gnocchis received the award, the restaurant held a rating of 4.6 stars from 517 reviews. The award reflects sustained performance across a substantial volume of customer feedback collected over time.

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Gnocchis offers Italian-American cuisine in a casual fine dining setting in Philadelphia. The restaurant combines traditional Italian flavors with fresh ingredients and inventive culinary techniques. The menu reflects a creative approach that incorporates Southern influences into familiar Italian dishes. The establishment has built a reputation for attentive service and creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests. The restaurant focuses on making the dining environment comfortable while serving dishes that blend classic Italian traditions with contemporary preparation methods.

The restaurant is known for bringing together Italian culinary traditions with American and Southern elements. Gnocchis emphasizes the use of fresh ingredients in its menu offerings. The establishment has developed a style that merges traditional Italian flavors with inventive techniques in the kitchen. Service quality remains a priority for the restaurant, with attention given to customer preferences and creating a setting that encourages repeat visits. The approach to hospitality emphasizes listening to customer feedback and adjusting the dining experience accordingly.

Maria Enokian, one of the owners, said, "I am so touched that I can't believe this is even happening. I knew Ryan was the best cook ever. For everyone to say this about us its a blessing; Thank you for everything."

About Gnocchis

Gnocchis is a Philadelphia-based restaurant offering Italian-American cuisine with Southern influences. The establishment serves creative dishes that combine traditional Italian flavors with fresh ingredients and contemporary culinary techniques. More information is available on the restaurant's website.