MENAFN - GetNews)“For families facing difficult circumstances, a single donation can mean the difference between uncertainty and the joy of watching their children experience the wonder of Christmas.” Lieutenant General LasterEach holiday season, local Toys for Tots Coordinators work alongside dedicated volunteers and supporters to bring joy to children whose families are facing hardships. Through the distribution of new toys, books, and games, they help create cherished Christmas memories and brighten difficult times. For many families, these gifts represent more than holiday cheer. They are a reminder that their community cares and that hope is never out of reach.

Triangle, Virginia - November 14, 2026 - Families wondering how they will provide Christmas for their children know that a toy represents far more than a gift under the tree. It brings relief, restores dignity, and serves as a reminder that they are not alone. Because of Toys for Tots supporters, children wake up on Christmas morning filled with excitement, while parents and caregivers experience the priceless comfort of knowing someone cared enough to help when they needed it most. That's what it means to Be a Holiday Hero: not simply giving a toy, but delivering hope, joy, and the promise of a brighter holiday season to children and families in need.

Yvette, a single mother raising three children, experienced that hope firsthand.

During her children's younger years, financial pressures often made the holidays especially challenging. Like many parents facing difficult circumstances, she worried about how she would create a memorable Christmas for her family. When she turned to Toys for Tots for help, the generosity of donors transformed what could have been a stressful season into a Christmas her family still remembers today.

"They just completely forgot about their wish list because they had gotten so many toys and everything," Yvette recalled. "They said, 'Ma, forget about whatever's on my wish list. I like this. I like that!'"

Their excitement filled the room, but the impact of that Christmas reached far beyond the gifts themselves. For Yvette, it brought peace of mind and the reassurance that she could give her children the Christmas they deserved. Behind every toy was a Holiday Hero, someone who chose to help a family they would likely never meet. Their generosity eased months of worry and reminded Yvette that, even during life's most difficult moments, she and her family were not alone.

"I was ecstatic. My kids were having a wonderful Christmas thanks to Toys for Tots, because I would not have been able to get them everything they wanted, or even the things that weren't on their wish list."

“Every year, stories like Yvette's unfold in communities across America because ordinary people choose to become Toys for Tots Holiday Heroes,” said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, U.S. Marines (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.“Their generosity does more than provide gifts on Christmas morning. It eases burdens, restores hope, and reminds families that they are not alone during the holidays.”

The impact of that generosity continues today. Inspired by the support her family received, Yvette now volunteers with Toys for Tots alongside her children, helping create the same joy for other families in need.

This holiday season, your support can help create the next story of hope. Just as a Toys for Tots donor made Christmas possible for Yvette's family, your generosity can bring joy to a child, relief to a parent, and hope to a family facing uncertainty. That's the power of being a Holiday Hero.

Support Toys for Tots this holiday season and help deliver Christmas magic to disadvantaged children. To learn more or donate, visit .

About The Company Being Featured

Marine Toys for Tots is a National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Founded in 1947, it delivers new toys, books, and games to disadvantaged children across the country, and has served more than 325 million children to date. Beyond the holiday season, the Program also supports families facing hardship and other exceptional circumstances throughout the year. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of War, provides fundraising and operational support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

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