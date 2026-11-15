MENAFN - GetNews)The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) celebrates the opening of its new special exhibition, Unearthed Musical Masterpieces from the Southern Kingdoms of Ancient China, with an Opening Weekend Signature Event Friday, November 6, through Sunday, November 8. Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy live music, dance performances, and curator talks illuminating one of the most extraordinary musical traditions of the ancient world.

Organized by MIM and the Hubei Provincial Museum under the guidance of the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China, Unearthed Musical Masterpieces presents an unprecedented collection of more than 70 musical instruments and associated objects tracing the development of musical culture in ancient China, most of which were excavated from archaeological sites more than two thousand years old. The landmark exhibition features more than 40 ancient Chinese artifacts on display for the first time in the United States and includes 10 Grade One National Cultural Relics-China's highest designation for national treasures.

All three days of the Unearthed Musical Masterpieces Opening Weekend Signature Event feature curator talks by Hsu exploring the archaeological discovery and enduring musical legacy of ancient musical instruments in China's Hubei Province.

On Friday, acclaimed musician Haiqiong Deng will perform on qin and guzheng zithers, joined by Hsu on xiao and dizi flutes. Hsu will also give solo performances showcasing the sounds of Chinese flutes on Friday and Saturday.

A highlight of Saturday's lineup is an exciting performance by America's Got Talent star NiNi, who fuses the sounds of traditional Chinese instruments with modern rock and heavy metal.

Programming on Saturday and Sunday includes traditional Sar Ping–style lion dance performances by dancers from Golden Phoenix Lion Dance; performances by internationally renowned Chinese multi-instrumentalist Hong Wang, whose music has been featured in television shows such as The Legend of Korra; and presentations from MIM senior exhibit designer Shelby Sickler about the process of designing Unearthed Musical Masterpieces.

The celebration will conclude on Sunday with a performance by award-winning musician Xia Jing showcasing the qin and guzheng zithers.

Each day of the Signature Event features family-friendly activities such as screenings of the short documentary film Traveling with the Jinju, which follows an opera troupe continuing the Jinju opera tradition, and guided tours of MIM's Asia Gallery exploring musical instruments and traditions associated with animals. Guests can craft a set of bells inspired by ancient Chinese bianzhong bell sets and capture memories in MIM's hands-free photo booth.

During the Signature Event weekend, guests can dine on globally inspired cuisine at Café Allegro and purchase exhibition-related merchandise, including the catalog for Unearthed Musical Masterpieces from the Southern Kingdoms of Ancient China, at the Museum Store.

Opening Weekend Signature Event activities are included with museum admission and free for members. Entry to Unearthed Musical Masterpieces from the Southern Kingdoms of Ancient China in the Target Gallery requires special exhibition admission, which is $7 for ages 20 and up, $4 for ages 4–19, and free for ages 3 and under.

For more information about the opening weekend and other special exhibition programming, visit MIM.

Unearthed Musical Masterpieces from the Southern Kingdoms of Ancient China is organized by the Musical Instrument Museum and the Hubei Provincial Museum under the guidance of the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China

Selected as a 2026“Project for the Bridge of Civilization: Premier Overseas Exhibitions of Chinese Cultural Relics” by the National Cultural Heritage Administration of China

Exhibition presenting sponsor The Arnold Simonsen Family Charitable Foundation, Inc.

Sponsored by John & Joan D'Addario Foundation, Jerry & Jo Ellen Preradovic, and Scott & Catherine Roberts

Unearthed Musical Masterpieces from the Southern Kingdoms of Ancient China Opening Weekend is supported by Phoenix Chinese Week and the Asia Center at ASU.

The Musical Instrument Museum is located at 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard in Phoenix (corner of Tatum and Mayo Boulevards, just south of Loop 101). For general museum information and a full schedule of events, visit MIM or call 480.478.6000.

About MIM

The Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) enriches our world by collecting, preserving, and making accessible an astonishing variety of musical instruments and performance videos from every country in the world. MIM offers guests a welcoming and fun experience, incomparable interactive technology, dynamic programming, and exceptional musical performances. MIM fosters appreciation of the world's diverse cultures by showing how we innovate, adapt, and learn from each other to create music-the language of the soul.

To learn more about MIM, visit MIM.

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