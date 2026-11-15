MENAFN - GetNews)Embodiment Innovator and speaker Jenna Lee has released her book, Cracked Open: Awakened Embodiment, A Roadmap to Breaking The Healing Loop. The book explores why years of personal development and self-reflection may not translate into meaningful changes in everyday life. Based on her personal experiences, Lee helps readers understand the body's role in recognizing and overcoming long-term survival patterns.

Melding personal narrative and introspection with practical tools and embodiment exercises, Cracked Open invites readers to move beyond self-awareness and begin applying what they learn in everyday life. Organized into five parts, the book guides readers through a progression from awakening and examining inherited beliefs to embodiment, everyday choices, and the broader effects of individual transformation.

Rather than presenting healing as a linear process, Jenna Lee describes it as a gradual journey of developing self-trust, navigating emotional challenges, embracing uncertainty, and adjusting to changing relationships. She introduces the concept of the Healing Loop, a pattern in which people repeatedly analyze their trauma and examine long-standing behaviors without turning that understanding into meaningful change. The book also presents the Embodied Portal Method, her approach to translating intellectual understanding into practical, embodied experience.

Jenna Lee is an Embodiment Innovator, speaker, author, and podcast host who helps people connect self-awareness with meaningful changes in how they live. As the creator of the Embodied Portal Method, she explores the connections among mind, body, and consciousness. Her approach to embodiment and personal transformation has been shaped by her personal journey of healing and rebuilding after childhood trauma, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and the loss of personal identity and security.

As the host of the Erotic Spirit Podcast, Jenna explores how life experiences shape people's sense of self, influence their relationships, and affect how they navigate the world. Through her work, she shares tools and exercises designed to support others on their own journeys of healing and personal transformation.

Jenna Lee is available for interviews.

Cracked Open: Awakened Embodiment, A Roadmap to Breaking The Healing Loop is now available on Amazon.

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