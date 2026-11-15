MENAFN - GetNews)"In the Day of the Lion by Stephen Thomas"A river journey after the ancient flood leads to a struggle against evil

NEW YORK, NY - November 14, 2026 - In the Day of the Lion, the second book in Stephen Thomas's Four Lights series, is now available from Deghom Press. Set eight thousand years after a devastating flood, this literary and historical fiction novel follows five young travellers moving up the Danube in search of a place where they can build a future.

At the center of the book is Téra, a young man whose journey begins with hope but soon turns to nightmare. By high summer, one of his companions is dead, and the survivors are divided by grief and blame. When their boats are destroyed in the rapids, strangers draw them into unfamiliar worlds alongside a dramatic river gorge.

One future lies with river people who carve fish-faced stones and offer a life close to the water. Another is offered by Snake, a powerful headman who promises prosperity to those willing to serve him. Over everything looms the lion's cave: death, revelation, or entry into a numinous world shaped by ancient belief.

In the Day of the Lion explores the human lives behind enduring myths. The river-girl, the temptress, and the lion-man become Vára of the river, Héva of the field, and Téra of the forest, people caught between the needs of their community and the mysterious forces that shape their decisions. A cycle of songs, written in two rebuilt ancient languages, runs through the novel and deepens its connection to a time before recorded history.

For readers of Jean Auel, Madeline Miller, and William Golding, the book combines a prehistoric setting with questions of power, belonging, memory, and fear. It invites readers to consider how stories begin, how societies choose their leaders, and what people may sacrifice in pursuit of safety and power.

Stephen Thomas is an author, translator, and former medical doctor. Fascinated by how people live, what they think, and what they believe about the universe, he created the Four Lights series as his first journey into the world before history. He can be found on social media as stephenthomasauthor and his website at

In the Day of the Lion is available for purchase on Amazon and is included with Kindle Plus:

Book Details

In the Day of the Lion The Four Lights, Book 2 By Stephen Thomas Publisher: Deghom Press Published: October 27, 2026 ISBN: 9798164186821 Genre: Literary Fiction, Historical Fiction

About BookBuzz

BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more.

Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!



We've been in business since 2010

We've been on NetGalley since 2014

We've worked with over 3000 authors We work with Best-selling Authors & Publishers