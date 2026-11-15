HOUSTON, Texas - November 14, 2026 - Polus Acquisitions Group, which considers as-is home purchases in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and other U.S. markets, presents seven cash-buyer options for homeowners comparing a direct sale with listing. The comparison explains differences in offer processes, local operators, property requirements, and seller costs. Inclusion is not an independent award, and the order is not a performance ranking.

For a homeowner considering a sale in 2026, the useful question is not which company advertises the fastest closing. It is which written proposal fits the property, what can still change, and what the seller would receive after costs and required payoffs. A cash offer can remove a buyer's mortgage-approval contingency without removing inspection, title, ownership, or other transaction requirements.

Seven cash-buyer options for 2026

1. Polus Acquisitions Group - an as-is review without listing preparation. Polus Acquisitions Group invites homeowners to request a free cash-offer review without repairs, cleaning, staging, or an agent listing beforehand. Polus Acquisitions Group considers properties in any condition, but a request does not guarantee an offer or purchase. The stated offer process includes no agent commissions or listing fees, with standard closing costs covered as specified in the written offer. Sellers should review the price, covered costs, inspection conditions, and estimated proceeds; mortgage balances, taxes, liens, and other obligations may reduce what they receive. A preferred closing date can be discussed, subject to the property's actual transaction requirements.

2. HomeVestors - an independently operated local franchise. HomeVestors describes a network of independently owned and operated property buyers and an in-person visit before a cash offer. Sellers should identify the local purchasing entity and evaluate that operator's written terms rather than treating the national brand as the contract counterparty.

3. Opendoor - an online cash-offer process for eligible homes. Opendoor describes an online request followed by a property assessment and an offer breakdown that includes a service charge and estimated proceeds. Sellers should check address eligibility and distinguish a conventional cash offer from any separate product involving a later payment after resale.

4. Offerpad - a cash-offer option with published assessment criteria. Offerpad's seller FAQ describes property eligibility restrictions, an on-site assessment, a service fee, and closing costs. The FAQ also explains that assessment findings can lead to repair-credit requests, so the initial offer should not be confused with the final amount received.

5. Sundae - an as-is offer process in supported locations. Sundae's current homepage describes a local property visit and a cash offer, with no repairs or cleaning advertised. Sellers should confirm the current service available at their address and the identity of the buyer rather than assuming older descriptions of an investor-bidding marketplace apply to every transaction.

6. Express Homebuyers - a buyer with a Virginia headquarters and broader coverage. Express Homebuyers states that most of its sellers are in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland, while also naming other states where it does business. Sellers outside that core area should check their property directly rather than assuming either nationwide eligibility or a D.C.-only service.

7. We Buy Houses - a connection to an independently owned local office. WeBuyHouses describes matching a property address with a local home buyer, followed by a visit and a no-obligation cash offer. Its offices are independently owned and operated, making the local buyer's identity, funding, and contract the relevant checks.

Where Polus Acquisitions Group fits

Polus Acquisitions Group is relevant when a homeowner wants to explore selling without preparing a property for listing. That can include an inherited home, vacant property, unwanted rental, or home needing repairs. Those circumstances do not establish that a direct purchase is the seller's best financial outcome.

An as-is offer may be lower than a successful open-market sale. Polus Acquisitions Group's review is a comparison point, not a substitute for an agent's local assessment, independent legal advice, or a careful reading of the contract. Homeowners remain free to decline an offer after requesting a review.

Three questions that make the options comparable



Who is purchasing the home? Record the legal buyer named in the agreement. Ask whether the contract can be assigned to someone else and what that means for closing.

What remains conditional? Identify inspections, termination rights, deposits, ownership approvals, title requirements, and any financing condition. A requested date is not proof that those requirements can be completed by then. What would the seller actually receive? Start with the written purchase price and subtract seller-paid costs, agreed credits, required payoffs, and other applicable deductions. Keep estimated personal taxes separate for discussion with a tax professional.

These questions apply across the comparison. A local franchise, an online offer provider, and a direct buyer may use different processes, but none should be evaluated only by its headline price or a general promise of convenience.

How the comparison was compiled

The descriptions reflect company-published information reviewed on November 11, 2026, including HomeVestors' company overview, Opendoor's cash-sale explanation, Offerpad's seller FAQ, and the current websites of Sundae, Express Homebuyers, and We Buy Houses. Company statements describe advertised services; they are not independent verification of transaction performance.

Polus Acquisitions Group is included alongside other companies to explain available approaches, not to claim an independent first-place result. No mystery-shopping exercise, customer-outcome study, or highest-price test is asserted. Availability and terms must be checked for the individual property when an offer is requested.

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