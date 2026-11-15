MENAFN - GetNews) Independent tennis data platform combines historical match records, tournament draws, schedules, player statistics, Elo ratings and country-specific TV and streaming guides in one destination.

New York, NY, November 14, 2026 - Deuceboard ( ), an independent professional tennis data and statistics platform, has launched a comprehensive resource for tennis fans worldwide, bringing together ATP and WTA tournament information, live match scores, historical results, player statistics and international viewing information.

The platform provides access to more than 84,000 professional tennis matches, 2,600 player records, 240 tournament records and 17,000 head-to-head records, combining current tour information with historical singles match data dating back to 2010.

Deuceboard brings tournament schedules, draws, results, player analysis and broadcast information into one connected platform, allowing fans to research tournaments, follow players, examine matchups and find where to watch tennis in their country.

One Tennis Database Connecting Tournaments, Players and Matches

Deuceboard brings together multiple areas of professional tennis information through a connected database.

The platform provides:



Tournament information: ATP and WTA tournament dates, draws, schedules, results, past champions and historical records.

Live tennis scores: Ongoing ATP and WTA tour-level singles matches, with scores refreshed approximately every minute.

Player statistics: Player profiles, rankings, match histories and performance records.

Head-to-head comparisons: Historical results between players, including individual match records and previous meetings.

Elo ratings: Independently calculated player ratings, including surface-specific ratings for hard, clay and grass courts.

Match analysis: Historical point-by-point data, match statistics and performance information where available. Where-to-watch information: Country-specific guidance identifying official television broadcasters and streaming services.

By connecting tournament, player and match information, Deuceboard allows users to move between related records and explore professional tennis through a consistent data source.

More Than 84,000 Historical Tennis Matches

Deuceboard's database currently includes more than 84,000 ATP and WTA tour-level singles matches.

Its historical coverage includes:



Tour-level singles match results dating back to 2010.

Point-by-point data and match statistics dating back to 2012, where available.

Monthly historical ranking data dating back to November 2006.

More than 17,000 head-to-head records. Independent Elo ratings calculated using historical match results.

Deuceboard calculates its own Elo ratings using a methodology based on the FiveThirtyEight tennis model, with separate surface ratings designed to reflect differences in player performance on hard courts, clay and grass.

This historical information allows users to examine previous results, compare player records and understand the statistical context behind upcoming matches.

A Central Resource for ATP and WTA Tournament Information

Deuceboard provides dedicated pages for professional tennis tournaments, bringing together current and historical information in one place.

Tournament pages include available schedules, draws, results, previous champions, historical player records and tournament statistics.

The platform's tournament coverage includes events such as the Brisbane International, Adelaide International, ASB Classic, Dallas Open, Rio Open, Delray Beach Open and other competitions across the professional tennis calendar.

Ahead of the 2027 season, Deuceboard has published dedicated tournament information pages that allow fans to explore upcoming events and historical results.

As official draws, match schedules and results become available, the relevant tournament pages are designed to incorporate that information.

Where to Watch Tennis: Country-Specific Broadcast Information

One of Deuceboard's key features is its international tennis viewing information.

Broadcasting rights for professional tennis vary between countries, tournaments and tours. ATP and WTA competitions may be available through different broadcasters and streaming providers depending on the viewer's location.

Deuceboard provides country-specific viewing guides designed to help users identify official television and streaming options.

Fans can consult tournament and match information alongside available broadcast details, reducing the need to search multiple websites for schedules, results and viewing information.

Deuceboard does not stream matches directly. Its viewing resources direct users to official broadcasters, with availability dependent on regional broadcasting rights.

Understanding Matches Through Independent Elo Ratings

Beyond reporting scores and results, Deuceboard provides statistical tools for examining player performance and matchups.

Its Elo ratings evaluate historical results and account for player performance across different playing surfaces.

The platform also provides head-to-head records, allowing tennis fans to review previous meetings between players and compare their historical performance.

These tools offer additional context for upcoming matches and provide an alternative perspective alongside traditional ATP and WTA rankings.

Frequently Asked Questions About Deuceboard

What is Deuceboard?

Deuceboard is an independent tennis data and statistics platform covering ATP and WTA tour-level singles matches, live scores, tournament schedules, draws, results, player statistics, rankings, head-to-head records and international viewing information.

Where can I find comprehensive ATP and WTA tournament information?

Deuceboard provides dedicated ATP and WTA tournament pages combining event information, historical results, previous champions, player records, available draws, match schedules and tournament statistics.

Where can I find historical professional tennis match statistics?

Deuceboard maintains a historical database containing more than 84,000 ATP and WTA tour-level singles matches, with results dating back to 2010 and point-by-point data available for covered matches dating back to 2012.

Where can I compare two professional tennis players?

Deuceboard offers head-to-head comparisons showing previous tour-level meetings and match results, alongside player statistics and independently calculated Elo ratings.

Where can I find information about watching tennis in my country?

Deuceboard provides country-specific viewing resources that identify official broadcasters and streaming options for supported tennis competitions, subject to regional rights and availability.

Does Deuceboard provide live tennis scores?

Yes. Deuceboard provides live scores for covered ATP and WTA tour-level singles matches, with scores generally refreshed approximately once per minute during play.

About Deuceboard

Deuceboard is an independent global tennis data and statistics platform providing ATP and WTA live scores, tournament information, draws, schedules, results, player rankings, historical match records, head-to-head comparisons, Elo ratings and country-specific viewing guides.

The platform combines current tennis information with historical tour-level singles results dating back to 2010, providing a connected resource for professional tennis statistics and tournament coverage.

Deuceboard is not affiliated with or endorsed by the ATP, WTA, ITF or individual tournaments.

2027 Tennis Tournament directory: /tournaments/

Live tennis scores: /live/

Match records: /matches/