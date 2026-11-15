WCH Founder Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura Meets With The Governor Of Santorini To Discuss 11Th World Royal Summit
"(L-R) Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia, Hon. Ioulia Karamolegou and Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria)"WCH Founder Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) and her team met with the Governor of Santorini, Hon. Ioulia Karamolegou, securing positive support for the 11th World Royal Summit in Greece, Maguindanao cultural exchange, and Philanthropic Tourism, highlighted by a pinning ceremony.
Video Link:SANTORINI (THIRA), GREECE - November 14, 2026 - A high-level delegation from We Care for Humanity (WCH), led by Founder and Global President Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) Hon. Ioulia Karamolegou, Prefect of the Regional Unit of Thira and former Governor of Thira. Accompanying Queen Maria were key WCH leaders, including Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia, WCH Ambassador for Greece and Cyprus; Bai Lola Smolen, WCH Regional Director for Las Vegas; and Ms. Olga Nikolaou, WCH Member in Santorini.
During the meeting, Queen Maria introduced the Sultanate of Maguindanao as part of an ongoing cultural exchange initiative, highlighting opportunities to foster cross-cultural dialogue, heritage appreciation, and bilateral goodwill between Mindanao and the island of Thira. She also presented the Philantourism Program of We Care for Humanity, showcasing how the initiative combines purposeful travel, cultural immersion, and direct humanitarian impact to benefit local communities.
The delegation further discussed strategic collaboration for the upcoming 11th World Royal Summit, which We Care for Humanity plans to host in Greece. Hon. Ioulia Karamolegou welcomed the presentations and summit proposal with warmth and enthusiasm, expressing strong support and willingness to collaborate. Both parties shared optimism for a meaningful and enduring partnership that will elevate humanitarian diplomacy, cultural exchange, and international cooperation in the region.
A highlight of the gathering was a formal pinning ceremony conducted on behalf of We Care for Humanity Sultanate of Maguindanao. During the ceremony, Queen Maria personally presented and pinned Hon. Ioulia Karamolegou in recognition of her public service, leadership in Thira, and commitment to fostering goodwill and international partnership.
About We Care for Humanity (WCH)
We Care for Humanity is an internationally recognized non-profit organization in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), dedicated to promoting universal humanitarianism, peacebuilding, global education, poverty alleviation, and economic diplomacy. For more information, visit .
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