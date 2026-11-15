MENAFN - GetNews)"The deVINE Worcester storefront at 246 Pleasant Street, Worcester, Massachusetts."

Worcester, Massachusetts, United States - November 14, 2026 - deVINE Worcester, an independent boutique located at 246 Pleasant Street, offers Central Massachusetts shoppers a dedicated selection of alcohol-free beverages, including non-alcoholic spirits, ready-to-drink mocktails, and sparkling canned drinks. The store is open daily and holds a 5.0-star average rating across 28 Google reviews.

The storefront is easy to spot on Pleasant Street. Its windows are covered in large tropical foliage graphics and the deVINE name, and the interior is laid out with open, well-lit display cases that allow customers to browse the product range at their own pace.

Alcohol-Free Options for Adults

The store's beverage section includes non-alcoholic spirits intended for mixing at home, canned versions of classic cocktails such as the mojito, negroni, old fashioned, and ginger mule made without alcohol, and a range of sparkling drinks in single cans and variety packs. The category reflects a broader trend of adults choosing to drink less or skip alcohol for certain occasions while still enjoying a mixed drink.

For shoppers who want to see what is available before visiting, the store's current beverage catalog is posted online at devinetrip.

Part of the deVINE Family

deVINE Worcester is a sister store to deVINE Boston and brings the deVINE retail concept to Central Massachusetts.

Location and Hours

deVINE Worcester is located at 246 Pleasant Street, Worcester, MA 01609, and is open Monday through Sunday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The store can be reached at (774) 622-2386.

More information is available at .

About deVINE Worcester

deVINE Worcester is an independent boutique retailer located at 246 Pleasant Street in Worcester, Massachusetts. A sister store to deVINE Boston, it offers alcohol-free beverages, including non-alcoholic spirits and ready-to-drink mocktails, along with accessories in a walk-in retail setting. The store is open seven days a week and aims to give adults in the Worcester area a convenient local place to shop for alternatives to alcohol.