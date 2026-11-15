Houston, TX - November 14, 2026 - Patrick Summers' novel, Brevities, explores the complicated relationship between a retired concert pianist and his mother as they clash over past ambitions, family secrets, and who has the right to tell their shared story.

A world-famous pianist abandons his performing career and moves to Sydney in search of a quieter life, while his mother remains in their Houston home, surrounded by memories and regrets. When a publisher approaches him to write a memoir, his mother intervenes, insisting that he cannot tell his story without including hers.

This conflict drives Brevities, which is told from the perspectives of both Joey, the pianist who walked away from the stage, and Alta, his mother, whose own musical ambitions were derailed decades earlier.

Joey spent years travelling the world, practising for endless hours and living out of hotels. Despite his professional success, however, he never felt that his career truly belonged to him. When people question why he abandoned the stage, he refuses to provide a simple explanation, particularly when the story they expect to hear does not reflect his experience.

Alta sees their shared history differently. She believes Joey's success began with an opportunity she was forced to sacrifice. As a talented young singer in Houston, Alta had been pursuing a promising future in opera. However, family pressure, marriage and pregnancy disrupted her plans. She subsequently devoted much of her life to raising Joey and developing his musical talent, while carrying the disappointment of her own unfulfilled ambitions.

At its heart, Brevities is about more than why Joey stopped performing. It raises a broader question about whether individual success can ever be separated from the sacrifices and hidden histories of those who helped make it possible.

Music remains central to the novel. Alta reflects on the future she once imagined for herself in opera, while Joey recalls the physical demands of constant practice, the loneliness of international travel and the difference between appearing successful and finding personal fulfilment.

Although Joey performed in major concert halls around the world, Summers explores the reality behind the applause: relentless discipline, isolation in hotel rooms and the emotional demands of continuing to perform after the passion has faded.

Alta's life in Houston was quieter, but her decisions helped shape the foundation of Joey's career. This tension gives the story much of its emotional depth. Joey achieved international recognition, but Alta refuses to let him tell their family history as though his journey began when he first stepped onto a concert stage.

By presenting both perspectives, Brevities examines ambition, parenthood, artistic identity and the complicated nature of family history. It challenges readers to consider how much of an individual's achievements belong to the people who made sacrifices along the way.

For readers interested in family drama and the realities of the artistic world, Brevities offers a thought-provoking exploration of success, sacrifice and personal identity. It ultimately leaves readers with an important question: when someone achieves greatness, how much of that success belongs to those who helped them reach the top?

Brevities is a novel by Patrick Summers, published by Contenti Press.

About Contenti Press

Contenti Press is a publishing company responsible for bringing literary works and creative writing to readers. The company focuses on publishing and promoting books that offer engaging perspectives, compelling narratives and meaningful storytelling. Its mission is to support authors and make distinctive literary works accessible to a wider audience.