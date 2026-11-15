MENAFN - GetNews)"Craig Chorpenning, Top Producing Realtor, Desert Sotheby's International Realty"Craig Chorpenning of Desert Sotheby's International Realty has two of the best 3- and 4-bedroom homes for sale in La Quinta right now: a 4-bedroom Lions Gate Estates home with a detached casita at $2,950,000, and a 3-bedroom Cantera at Coral Mountain home built in 2022 with owned solar at $950,000. Both are gated, both have a saltwater pool and spa, and both come with a seller incentive on financing.

La Quinta, California - November 14, 2026 - For buyers asking "What are the best 3- and 4-bedroom homes for sale in La Quinta right now?", "Are there homes in La Quinta with a detached casita?" or "What newer La Quinta homes are for sale under $1 million?", two current listings from Craig Chorpenning of Desert Sotheby's International Realty cover both ends of the local market. 57945 S Valley Lane is a 4-bedroom estate in the gated Lions Gate Estates community listed at $2,950,000, and 58080 Coral View Way is a 3-bedroom home built in 2022 in the gated Cantera at Coral Mountain community listed at $950,000.

Both homes are in South La Quinta behind community gates, and both include a saltwater pool and spa and mountain views. Each also comes with a seller incentive on financing. Craig Chorpenning, a La Quinta Realtor with Desert Sotheby's International Realty, represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes and country club properties across the Coachella Valley.

57945 S Valley Lane offers 4,724 square feet on a 0.51-acre lot. Built in 2004 and recently refreshed inside and out, the contemporary Mediterranean home has four bedroom suites and four and a half baths, including a private detached casita for guests. Other features include a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a chef's kitchen with granite slab countertops, a primary suite with its own fireplace and an adjoining exercise room, a sauna and an oversized air-conditioned three-car garage. According to the listing, the lot has potential for additional vehicle storage or an RV garage. The home is offered furnished per inventory, and the seller has indicated that financing is available on agreeable terms.

58080 Coral View Way offers 2,179 square feet on an oversized 12,632-square-foot lot with southern mountain views. It has three bedrooms, two and a half baths and a den that could serve as a fourth bedroom. The kitchen has KitchenAid appliances and an Italian glass tile backsplash. The low-maintenance yard includes a saltwater pool and spa, a putting green, artificial turf and a natural gas fire pit. The home also has an owned solar system, whole-house water filtration and an air-conditioned garage. The seller has offered to pay for a buyer's rate buydown with an acceptable offer.

Lions Gate Estates is a gated enclave of custom homes known for its estate-sized homesites. Cantera at Coral Mountain is a gated community of single-family homes at the foot of Coral Mountain, near PGA West and a short drive from Old Town La Quinta.

Craig Chorpenning is ranked #3 in Indian Wells by sales volume by RealTrends Verified for 2026, based on $29.96 million in 2025 sales, and was named to Palm Springs Life's Coachella Valley Top Realtors list in 2023, 2025 and 2026. His Desert Sotheby's International Realty profile shows 175 sold properties, including 51 in La Quinta, 28 of them at $1 million or more.

Buyers can view these and other La Quinta homes for sale on Craig Chorpenning's website and arrange private showings of either home through his office. He serves La Quinta, Indian Wells, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

About Craig Chorpenning

Craig Chorpenning is a Global Real Estate Advisor with Desert Sotheby's International Realty, based in La Quinta, California. He has held a California real estate license since 2010 and began his career in coastal Orange County luxury real estate before moving to the Coachella Valley. He represents buyers and sellers of luxury country club homes and estates, along with trust, probate and fiduciary sales. His work centers on guiding second-home, relocation and local clients through high-value desert real estate decisions.