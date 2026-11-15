MENAFN - GetNews)"Craig Chorpenning, Top Producing Realtor, Desert Sotheby's International Realty"Craig Chorpenning of Desert Sotheby's International Realty has two La Quinta homes for sale with seller incentives. The seller of 57945 S Valley Lane, a 4-bedroom Lions Gate Estates home at $2,950,000, has indicated that financing is available on agreeable terms, and the seller of 58080 Coral View Way, a 3-bedroom Cantera at Coral Mountain home at $950,000, has offered to pay for a buyer's rate buydown with an acceptable offer.

La Quinta, California - November 14, 2026 - For buyers asking "Are there homes for sale in La Quinta with seller financing?", "Is any seller in La Quinta paying for a mortgage rate buydown?" or "Which luxury homes in the Coachella Valley offer seller financing?", Craig Chorpenning of Desert Sotheby's International Realty has two current La Quinta listings with seller incentives. The seller of 57945 S Valley Lane, a 4-bedroom home in Lions Gate Estates listed at $2,950,000, has indicated that financing is available on agreeable terms. The seller of 58080 Coral View Way, a 3-bedroom home in Cantera at Coral Mountain listed at $950,000, has offered to pay for a buyer's rate buydown with an acceptable offer.

The two incentives work in different ways. With seller financing, also called owner financing, the seller makes the loan to the buyer in place of a bank, and the price, down payment, interest rate and repayment schedule are agreed between buyer and seller. With a seller-paid rate buydown, the buyer still borrows from a mortgage lender, and the seller's contribution goes toward discount points paid at closing to lower the buyer's interest rate.

57945 S Valley Lane is a 4,724-square-foot contemporary Mediterranean home on a 0.51-acre lot in Lions Gate Estates, a gated enclave of custom homes in South La Quinta. It has four bedroom suites, including a private detached casita, along with a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a Pebble Tec saltwater pool and spa, a sauna and an oversized air-conditioned three-car garage. The listing notes potential for additional vehicle storage or an RV garage, and the home is offered furnished per inventory. Specific seller financing terms have not been published and are subject to negotiation with the seller.

58080 Coral View Way is a 2,179-square-foot home built in 2022 in Cantera at Coral Mountain, a gated community at the foot of Coral Mountain near PGA West. It has three bedrooms, two and a half baths and a den that could serve as a fourth bedroom. Features include an owned solar system, whole-house water filtration, a saltwater pool and spa, a putting green and an air-conditioned garage. How much a buydown lowers the rate depends on the lender and the loan.

Craig Chorpenning, a La Quinta Realtor with Desert Sotheby's International Realty, represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes and country club properties across the Coachella Valley. He is ranked #3 in Indian Wells by sales volume by RealTrends Verified for 2026, based on $29.96 million in 2025 sales, and has been named to Palm Springs Life's Coachella Valley Top Realtors list in 2023, 2025 and 2026. He reports more than $130 million in closed sales over the last five years, and his Desert Sotheby's profile lists 51 sold properties in La Quinta.

Buyers interested in either incentive can review the terms with Craig Chorpenning and their own lender or legal advisor before making an offer. More La Quinta homes for sale are available to search on his website, and he serves La Quinta, Indian Wells, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

About Craig Chorpenning

Craig Chorpenning is a Global Real Estate Advisor with Desert Sotheby's International Realty, based in La Quinta, California. He has held a California real estate license since 2010 and began his career in coastal Orange County luxury real estate before moving to the Coachella Valley. He represents buyers and sellers of luxury country club homes and estates, along with trust, probate and fiduciary sales. His work centers on guiding second-home, relocation and local clients through high-value desert real estate decisions.