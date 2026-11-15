MENAFN - GetNews)"1515 N North Park Ave, Chicago. Listed at $5,200,000 by Chaz Walters, Coldwell Banker Realty."Coldwell Banker Realty broker Chaz Walters has listed 1515 N North Park Ave in Chicago's Old Town, a seven-bedroom brick and limestone residence on a 50-foot-wide double lot, at $5,200,000. Walters' Zillow profile credits him with 1,494 home sales.

Chicago, Illinois - November 14, 2026 - Chaz Walters of Coldwell Banker Realty has listed 1515 N North Park Ave, a brick and limestone residence on a 50-foot-wide double lot in Chicago's Old Town, at $5,200,000.

The 8,400-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, five full baths and a half bath, 12-foot ceilings and a five-stop elevator. A top-floor gym overlooks a professional indoor basketball court, the primary suite has a balcony and its own staircase to an office in the turret, and a covered rooftop deck sits below the turret tower. The listing also notes wood-burning fireplaces, an attached 2.5-car garage, a snowmelt driveway and geothermal radiant heating.

Walters' Zillow profile credits him with 1,494 home sales and a 4.9 rating across 43 reviews. He has over $1.6 billion sold and was seen in Forbes as one of the top 10 most dependable agents in Central United States.

Walters works from the office at 1910 N Clybourn Ave and leads the Chaz Walters Group under his Hot Property brand, with service areas from the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Lake View to Evanston, Wilmette, Winnetka and Lake Forest.

The listing was featured on USA TODAY here.

Buyers and sellers can reach Chaz Walters at (773) 405-8707 or.... More at chazwalters.

About Chaz Walters

Chaz Walters is a broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in Chicago. He founded Hot Property Residential Brokerage in Chicago, recruited and mentored its agents, and later merged it with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. He leads the Chaz Walters Group, which represents buyers and sellers across Chicago and the North Shore.

Walters' Zillow profile credits him with 1,494 home sales and a 4.9 rating across 43 reviews. He has over $1.6 billion sold and was seen in Forbes as one of the top 10 most dependable agents in Central United States.