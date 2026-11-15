MENAFN - GetNews)"Unit 2C at Greenwich Court, 275 Greenwich St, TriBeCa. Listed at $1,800,000 by Paddington Matz, Compass."Paddington Matz, a licensed associate real estate broker with Compass, has listed Unit 2C at Greenwich Court, 275 Greenwich St in TriBeCa, at $1,800,000. Four of her Manhattan listings have gone into contract or closed since July, according to Compass listing records.

New York, New York - November 14, 2026 - Paddington Matz, a licensed associate real estate broker with Compass, has listed Unit 2C at Greenwich Court, the doorman building at 275 Greenwich St in TriBeCa, at $1,800,000. The two-bedroom, two-bath condo follows a run of four Manhattan listings of hers that have gone into contract or closed since July, according to Compass listing records.

Greenwich Court is an 11-story building of 129 residences built in 1987. The listing credits the renovation of Unit 2C to architect Todd Zwigard and names cork floors, radiant-heated bathroom floors and custom walnut kitchen cabinetry by Alex Locadia among the materials used. "Apartment 2C is a 'green,' chemical-free, architect-designed, top-to-bottom renovation inspired by mid-century modern design," Matz said. Monthly costs listed for the unit are $1,522 in common charges and $1,093 in real estate taxes. The building has a full-time doorman, and the apartment is zoned for PS 234.

Her recent deals span a range of prices. Contracts were signed on 129 Barrow St Unit 3A, a two-bedroom co-op at West Village Houses asking $999,999, on July 7; on 129 Barrow St Unit GB, a three-bedroom duplex co-op in the same complex asking $1,999,999, on Oct. 26; and on 275 Greenwich St Unit 8K, an 849-square-foot one-bedroom at Greenwich Court asking $1,250,000, which was listed on Oct. 30 and went into contract on Nov. 10. She also closed the sale of 275 Greenwich St Unit 2A at Greenwich Court in that period.

Matz has lived in TriBeCa since 1988 and works from the Compass office at 110 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Her first story on the listing was published on USA TODAY:

Showings of Unit 2C are arranged through Paddington Matz at (212) 227-2252 or..., and buyers working with another agent can have that agent schedule one. Listing details are at compass/agents/paddington-matz/.

About Compass

Compass is a real estate brokerage founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City. Its agents, including Paddington Matz, work with buyers and sellers in markets across the United States, using the company's technology platform to market and sell homes.