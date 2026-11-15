MENAFN - GetNews)"An image of a couple holding hands in an intimately lit therapy suite with massage tables, showcasing the relaxing Massage experiences offered at Zen'd Out Couples Massage Spa - Denver."Zen'd Out Massage Spa celebrates the reopening of its Downtown Denver location at 1490 North Lafayette Street with an expanded menu of romantic couples massages and spa rituals featuring hot stones, aromatherapy, and other special touches. First-time guests can enjoy $30 off an eligible service through December 31, 2026.

DENVER, Colorado, November 14, 2026. Zen'd Out Massage Sp has reopened its location at 1490 North Lafayette Street in Denver, Colorado. The reopening brings a refreshed setting and a broader menu of couples experiences to the Downtown Denver market, serving residents, visitors, couples and solo guests.

A New Place to Celebrate Love and Make Time for Yourself

Whether it is an anniversary, birthday, romantic surprise or a much-needed pause from a busy week, Zen'd Out brings a thoughtful, celebratory approach to relaxation. Couples can choose from Classic Couples Massage, Romantic Couples Massage and Couples Spa Rituals, while individual guests are equally welcome to book a restorative single massage.

The spa's signature couples experience pairs skilled massage care with thoughtful touches such as hot stones, aromatherapy, beverages and romantic room décor. Specific amenities vary by service; guests can review their chosen package when booking. These details help turn a massage into an occasion worth remembering.

“We want couples to feel celebrated and connected, and we want every individual guest to feel just as welcome,” said a Zen'd Out Massage Spa representative.“Our Downtown Denver location is a place to make time for what matters-whether that is someone you love or your own well-being.”

Limited-Time Downtown Denver Welcome Offer

First-time Zen'd Out clients receive $30 off an eligible service at the Downtown Denver location through December 31, 2026. The offer is for new clients only, applies only at the Downtown Denver location, and should be mentioned when booking. Guests should confirm eligibility and any additional terms with the spa.

Visit Zen'd Out Massage Spa

Downtown location: 1490 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO

Website:

Reservations: Call 303-357-3700 or book online at .

About Zen'd Out Massage Spa:

Zen'd Out Massage Spa offers personalized massage and couples experiences designed around relaxation, romance and meaningful time together. Its Downtown Denver location welcomes both individual guests and couples.