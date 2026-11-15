MENAFN - GetNews) In a human application test by a Korean testing center, a single use of Glow Shampoo reduced visible scalp flaking by 90.23% and scalp sebum by 34.67%.

Seoul, South Korea - November 15, 2026 - HEALAND, a Korean ritual lifestyle brand operated by Vanellope Plus Co., has entered the U.S. market with the launch of its 3-Step Ritual line on Amazon. The line became available to U.S. shoppers on November 1, 2026, and includes three products: Glow Shampoo, Waterful Treatment and Double Ceramide Body Lotion. The lead product, the silicone-free Glow Shampoo, was evaluated in a human application test conducted by Human Clinical Trials Center, an independent testing institute in Korea.

Key facts



Brand: HEALAND (Vanellope Plus Co., Seoul, South Korea)

U.S. launch: November 1, 2026, on Amazon

Products: Glow Shampoo (300 ml), Waterful Treatment (300 ml), Double Ceramide Body Lotion (300 ml)

Lead product: Glow Shampoo, a silicone-free Korean shampoo for scalp care Glow Shampoo test results (single use, 20 participants): visible scalp flaking -90.23%, scalp sebum -34.67%

A scalp-first shampoo with measured results

The Glow Shampoo is a K-beauty scalp care shampoo formulated without silicones. It is designed for people with oily or build-up prone scalps who want a thorough cleanse without a heavy residue. The formula includes salicylic acid, panthenol and niacinamide, along with a blend of hydrolyzed plant proteins and collagen.

Human Clinical Trials Center tested Glow Shampoo with 20 healthy Korean women (average age 47.95) between February and March 2026 (report HD-R26-0020). After a single use, the area of visible scalp flaking decreased by 90.23%, and scalp sebum decreased by 34.67%, from 62.15 to 40.60 μg/cm2. In a separate laboratory test on human hair tresses, a single wash increased the amount of protein bound to the hair by 137.50%. No adverse skin reactions were reported during the test period. These results apply to Glow Shampoo only.

A ritual that spans hair and body

Although the line is described as a three-step ritual, it covers both hair care and body care rather than haircare alone. Each product handles one step of a daily routine.

After cleansing, the Waterful Treatment, a Korean silicone-free hair treatment, conditions the hair and adds moisture to the lengths. The final step moves from hair to skin. The Double Ceramide Body Lotion combines two types of ceramides to keep skin moisturized and support a ceramide-based body care routine. In a skin tolerability test of 30 participants by Dermatest GmbH of Germany (study ST-ET-2025-00090, June 2025), the body lotion was rated "excellent." This rating applies to the body lotion only.

"Korean skincare is known in the U.S. for its routines, and we wanted to bring the scalp to the start of that routine," said Yujeong Hwang, CEO of HEALAND. "We began with a shampoo whose results we could measure, and then kept each following step simple. One product conditions the hair, and one keeps the skin moisturized. We want the routine to feel like the quietest moment of the day, not another task on the list."

From Seoul to U.S. shoppers

HEALAND describes itself as a ritual lifestyle brand built around unhurried daily routines. In Korea, its products are sold through the brand's own online store and Kakao Gift. The Amazon launch is the brand's first entry into the U.S. market. It also gives U.S. shoppers looking for K-beauty haircare on Amazon a way to buy the full hair-and-body routine from a single brand.

A video interview with HEALAND CEO Yujeong Hwang is available on YouTube:

About HEALAND

HEALAND is a Korean ritual lifestyle brand headquartered in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. Operated by Vanellope Plus Co., the brand develops scalp, hair and body care products designed for calm, unhurried daily routines. Its products are sold in Korea and, from November 2026, in the United States on Amazon.