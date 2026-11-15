Fire Tears Through Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon, 486 Left Homeless
(MENAFN) A fire tore through a Syrian refugee camp in eastern Lebanon on Saturday, burning down all 59 tents that sheltered 75 families, according to witnesses.
The blaze erupted at the camp in Bar Elias, a town in the Zahle district of the Bekaa Valley, home to roughly 486 people, a correspondent for a Turkish state news agency reported. The flames consumed the entire site, leaving hundreds of Syrian refugees with no shelter.
No injuries were reported. Lebanese authorities have not commented on what caused the fire.
Lebanon has sheltered large numbers of Syrian refugees since the conflict in Syria began in 2011. Lebanese authorities put the Syrian refugee population at about 1.5 million in January, including nearly 880,000 registered with the UN refugee agency.
The Lebanese government launched a voluntary return program in June 2025, part of wider efforts to help Syrian refugees go back to their country. By the end of 2025, more than 500,000 Syrian refugees had either been confirmed or were believed to have returned from Lebanon, according to the annual report of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Of those, nearly 240,300 returns were assessed as voluntary.
The blaze erupted at the camp in Bar Elias, a town in the Zahle district of the Bekaa Valley, home to roughly 486 people, a correspondent for a Turkish state news agency reported. The flames consumed the entire site, leaving hundreds of Syrian refugees with no shelter.
No injuries were reported. Lebanese authorities have not commented on what caused the fire.
Lebanon has sheltered large numbers of Syrian refugees since the conflict in Syria began in 2011. Lebanese authorities put the Syrian refugee population at about 1.5 million in January, including nearly 880,000 registered with the UN refugee agency.
The Lebanese government launched a voluntary return program in June 2025, part of wider efforts to help Syrian refugees go back to their country. By the end of 2025, more than 500,000 Syrian refugees had either been confirmed or were believed to have returned from Lebanon, according to the annual report of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. Of those, nearly 240,300 returns were assessed as voluntary.
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