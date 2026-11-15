Europeans Show Broad Support for Establishing EU Military Force
(MENAFN) A new survey indicates that most Europeans favor establishing a joint European Union army, with 71% of respondents supporting the proposal amid increasing concerns about the dependability of US security guarantees.
The findings, published in the 2026 Trends report by security research organization GLOBSEC, reveal considerable backing for a common European military force across the countries examined. Romania recorded the highest level of support at 82%, followed by Lithuania with 78% and France with 75%.
Support also approached 70% in Poland and Bulgaria, while Germany registered 69%, indicating substantial public backing even in countries where deeper integration of European defense structures has traditionally faced reservations.
The research examined public attitudes in 14 countries across the transatlantic region, covering 11 EU member states alongside Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Beyond the proposal for a shared military force, the results demonstrated strong public interest in expanding Europe's independent defense capabilities while maintaining its partnership with NATO. Approximately 78% of respondents across EU countries favored strengthening the bloc's military capacity in coordination with the alliance rather than replacing it.
Meanwhile, confidence in NATO membership remained considerable, with 77% of participants in NATO member states indicating they would vote to maintain their countries' membership.
The survey also identified growing public support for additional military preparedness measures, including mandatory military service. Among participants from countries that do not currently enforce conscription, 64% supported bringing it back, with particularly strong backing recorded in the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Slovakia.
The findings, published in the 2026 Trends report by security research organization GLOBSEC, reveal considerable backing for a common European military force across the countries examined. Romania recorded the highest level of support at 82%, followed by Lithuania with 78% and France with 75%.
Support also approached 70% in Poland and Bulgaria, while Germany registered 69%, indicating substantial public backing even in countries where deeper integration of European defense structures has traditionally faced reservations.
The research examined public attitudes in 14 countries across the transatlantic region, covering 11 EU member states alongside Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Beyond the proposal for a shared military force, the results demonstrated strong public interest in expanding Europe's independent defense capabilities while maintaining its partnership with NATO. Approximately 78% of respondents across EU countries favored strengthening the bloc's military capacity in coordination with the alliance rather than replacing it.
Meanwhile, confidence in NATO membership remained considerable, with 77% of participants in NATO member states indicating they would vote to maintain their countries' membership.
The survey also identified growing public support for additional military preparedness measures, including mandatory military service. Among participants from countries that do not currently enforce conscription, 64% supported bringing it back, with particularly strong backing recorded in the Czech Republic, France, Germany and Slovakia.
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