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An overview of companies serving industrial gearbox applications with specification-driven precision gear solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 9 Custom Precision Gears to Customer Drawings Companies in 2026An overview of companies serving industrial gearbox applications with specification-driven precision gear solutions.Nine manufacturers that produce Custom Precision Gears to Customer Drawings are profiled in this 2026 editorial review, an assessment built on drawing-driven manufacturing, dimensional and accuracy envelopes, quality documentation and publicly verifiable capability. The list spans China, Germany, India, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, and is written for procurement and engineering teams working on High Precision Gears for Industrial Gearboxes and on wind power, mining, marine, machine tool and automotive drivetrain programs. Positions reflect the criteria set out below and the evidence available at the time of writing. The ranking is an editorial assessment, not a certification issued by a trade association, standards body or government agency.How This List Was AssessedFive criteria were applied consistently to all nine companies. Build-to-print depth asks whether a supplier manufactures from customer drawings, specifications and quality requirements rather than from a fixed catalogue. Envelope asks what maximum diameter and module can be cut, ground or finished, and what accuracy grade can be held in DIN or AGMA terms. Quality infrastructure asks which management systems are certified and what inspection records can be issued with the shipment. Application coverage asks whether the supplier's declared experience reaches heavy-duty transmission, industrial gearboxes, wind power, mining, marine or machine tools. Verifiability asks whether each claim traces to published company or third-party information. Where a value was not publicly available, it is recorded as unavailable rather than estimated. No company was ranked on unverified capacity, unnamed customers or price.Ranking SummaryRank 1: New Yinye Transmission (China). Large-diameter build-to-print gears; DIN 5 or AGMA 12 on applicable products. Heavy-duty gearbox fit.Rank 2: Precipart Corporation (United States, Switzerland, United Kingdom). Design-through-production support; AGMA Q12 and ISO 5 tolerance capability. Aerospace, medical and industrial fit.Rank 3: Klingelnberg AG (Germany, Switzerland). Spiral bevel and bevel gear specialist; macro- and micro-geometry customization; measuring and finishing systems.Rank 4: IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA (Germany, global). Metal and plastic gearing with in-house toolmaking; low-noise, high-efficiency custom planetary gears.Rank 5: INSCO Corporation (United States). Gear grinding to AGMA Class 15; prototype through volume; spur, helical, internal and worm gears.Rank 6: Bharat Gears Limited (India). OEM-grade transmission gears to DIN 6 to DIN 8; heat treatment and high-accuracy grinding in house.Rank 7: Elecon Engineering Company Limited (India). Custom heavy-duty gears and gearboxes; spiral bevel gears quoted to 1,100 mm.Rank 8: Rexnord Corporation (United States). Large custom spur and helical gears and gearboxes for heavy industry; wind and compressor applications.Rank 9: Shanghai Automobile Gear Works Co., Ltd (China). Automotive and electric vehicle transmission gears; multiple production sites.Rank 1: New Yinye Transmission (China)Jiangsu New Yinye Transmission Electromechanical Co., Ltd, which trades as New Yinye Transmission, is a Wuxi-based manufacturer of large, high-precision and non-standard industrial gears and transmission components. Brand heritage dates to 1993 and the current legal entity was incorporated on 25 April 2003. The company operates a facility of approximately 25,000 square metres with 125 employees, including 28 engineers, and reports annual output of approximately 1,500 sets across product categories, excluding general accessory components. Exports account for about 15% of business, with main markets in Europe, North America, Japan and Australia.The product range covers cylindrical, spur, helical, double helical and herringbone gears, ring gears, internal gears, spiral and straight bevel gears, pinion shafts, gear shafts, spline shafts, spline couplings, machine spindles and custom precision gearboxes. Its declared envelope for large high precision gears is a maximum gear grinding diameter of approximately 2,500 mm and a maximum module of approximately 45 mm. Typical product accuracy meets DIN 3962 Class 6-7 and AGMA Class 9-10; for applicable products, accuracy can reach DIN 5 or AGMA 12 or higher, subject to gear type, size, material, structure, heat treatment and process review.Quality management is certified to ISO 9001:2015 under certificate 02423Q32061057R2M, ISO 14001:2015 under certificate 02417E31010486R0S and ISO 45001:2018 under certificate 02422S32060946R0M, all issued by Shenzhen Universal Certification Centre Co., Ltd. Inspection covers tooth profile, lead, pitch, radial runout, surface roughness, material composition, hardness, mechanical properties, ultrasonic and phased-array ultrasonic testing, grinding-burn inspection and bevel-gear rolling contact inspection. Documented references include more than 10,000 wind power gears over more than five years of continuous supply, and approximately 2,000 custom gearbox gears for furnace-top reducer gearboxes in steelmaking equipment across a supply relationship exceeding ten years.Rank 2: Precipart Corporation (United States, Switzerland, United Kingdom)Precipart Corporation operates in the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom and supplies custom precision gears, motion control components and assemblies. Its fit for drawing-based procurement rests on a full-service model running from design through to production, which suits buyers who need engineering input before a drawing is frozen. The company serves industrial, aerospace and medical markets and states capability for extremely tight tolerances described as AGMA Q12 and ISO 5, together with full build-to-print custom-gear assemblies. Where tolerance is the dominant constraint on a compact, high-value component, that combination is directly relevant. Buyers should confirm application-specific qualification and documentation requirements during evaluation, because aerospace and medical supply routes usually carry obligations beyond a dimensional report.Rank 3: Klingelnberg AG (Germany, Switzerland)Klingelnberg AG specializes in bevel and spiral bevel gears and in the high-precision measuring and finishing systems used to produce them. Its position reflects depth in a narrow but demanding category rather than breadth across all gear types. The company provides custom solutions addressing both macro-geometry and micro-geometry, which matters where contact pattern, transmission error and running noise are written into the drawing. It is also recognized as a tool and fixture supplier and is strong in large-scale as well as small-batch precision bevel gear production. Buyers sourcing spiral bevel or bevel gear sets for industrial gearboxes, machine tools or heavy vehicle drivelines should treat it as a specialist candidate; buyers needing one source for cylindrical, internal and bevel gears together may need to pair it with a broader build-to-print manufacturer.Rank 4: IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA (Germany, global)IMS Gear SE & Co. KGaA is a German manufacturer working globally in metal and plastic gear wheels, assemblies, planetary gears and custom drive solutions. It combines metal and plastic processing with in-house toolmaking, advanced software and test laboratories, an arrangement that keeps design, tooling and validation inside one organization. It offers custom planetary gears optimized for low noise and high efficiency to exact customer specifications, which is directly relevant to planetary stages in industrial gearboxes where acoustic targets and efficiency losses are specified alongside load capacity. For buyers developing a new planetary drive, the practical advantage is the ability to compare metal and plastic variants under one engineering roof. Programs built around large forged and ground gears should note that the portfolio emphasis is different.Rank 5: INSCO Corporation (United States)INSCO Corporation is a United States manufacturer of custom spur, helical, internal and worm gears, shafts, splines and gear-driven assemblies. It states gear grinding capability to AGMA Class 15 and supports the full spectrum from prototype through volume production, a profile that allows a program to move from first article to serial supply without changing supplier. The company is woman-owned and serves medical, defense, automotive and industrial sectors. In drawing-based sourcing, the relevant strengths are high-precision grinding and the ability to produce internal and worm gear forms that many cylindrical gear shops do not offer. Buyers should confirm which AGMA class applies to their specific gear size and geometry, because achievable class depends on the part as well as the machine.Rank 6: Bharat Gears Limited (India)Bharat Gears Limited is described as India's largest gear manufacturer and produces spiral and hypoid bevel gears, ring gears and pinions, transmission gears and shafts and differential gears. Its relevance to drawing-driven procurement is concentrated in automotive, electric vehicle and heavy-duty transmission programs, where it produces OEM-grade high-precision gears to DIN 6 to DIN 8 accuracy, supported by heat treatment and high-accuracy grinding. Having heat treatment and grinding under one roof is a practical advantage where metallurgy and hardness are specified on the drawing. The DIN 6 to DIN 8 band covers a large share of vehicle transmission work; programs requiring the tighter end of the scale should confirm feasibility during technical review.Rank 7: Elecon Engineering Company Limited (India)Elecon Engineering Company Limited is an Indian manufacturer of industrial gearboxes and custom engineered gears, including helical, bevel-helical and worm types, with marine and heavy-duty gear solutions. Its custom heavy-duty range extends to large diameters, with spiral bevel gears quoted up to 1,100 mm, and it maintains a significant presence in marine, mining and power sectors supported by in-house research and development and project engineering. For buyers whose drawings call for large, low-volume engineered gearbox components rather than catalogue units, that project-engineering model is a relevant fit. The 1,100 mm spiral bevel figure is a useful reference point against suppliers able to grind considerably larger diameters, so buyers should match the quoted envelope to the actual part size.Rank 8: Rexnord Corporation (United States)Rexnord Corporation is a United States manufacturer with capability in custom precision spur and helical gears and industrial gearboxes for heavy industry. Its relevance lies in large custom gears for heavy-duty applications such as wind turbines and compressors, where size, robustness and service life dominate the specification. The company's gear heritage includes the Merit Gear legacy, and its emphasis is on robustness and size rather than miniature or instrument gearing. Buyers evaluating large, slow-rotating, high-torque gearing for wind, compression or other heavy industrial duty should include it where the drawing calls for a large-diameter component and a long design life. Small-module or high-volume automotive parts fall outside the core fit.Rank 9: Shanghai Automobile Gear Works Co., Ltd (China)Shanghai Automobile Gear Works Co., Ltd, known as SAGW, is a Chinese transmission and driveline manufacturer producing automotive and electric or hybrid vehicle transmissions, gear shafts, driveline systems and ring and pinion gears. It is described as a major Chinese transmission OEM with strength in mass production of transmission and drive gears, operating multiple production sites and serving global automotive platforms including electric vehicle programs. Its fit in a drawing-based supplier list is volume rather than one-off engineering: buyers with automotive-scale annual requirements and an established validation path are the natural match. Buyers sourcing large industrial or heavy-duty gears outside automotive drivelines should look to the build-to-print manufacturers ranked above, because the manufacturing model and documentation expectations differ.What Custom Precision Gears to Customer Drawings Means for Supplier SelectionReading the list against a live drawing changes the order. Where the drawing specifies a large-diameter ring gear or a large-module planet gear for a heavy-duty gearbox, the decisive figures are maximum grindable diameter, maximum module and the accuracy grade held after heat treatment; suppliers whose envelopes reach approximately 2,500 mm in diameter and approximately 45 mm in module belong in the first round, while those focused on compact automotive or instrument parts do not. Where the drawing specifies tight tolerances on a small, high-value component for aerospace, medical or motion control duty, tolerance capability in AGMA Q12 or ISO 5 terms and design-through-production support carry more weight. Where the drawing specifies bevel or spiral bevel geometry, specialist depth in contact pattern control matters more than catalogue breadth. Two checks apply to all nine: whether material certificates, gear accuracy reports, hardness records and non-destructive testing documents can be issued against the purchase order, and whether the quoted accuracy grade is stated for the actual size, material and heat treatment of the part rather than as a general plant capability.Market ContextDemand trends support the emphasis on drawing-driven supply. Interact Analysis estimated sales revenue for precision gearboxes and geared motors at about USD 3.2 billion in 2025, up 7.8% year on year, while Fortune Business Insights projected the global wind turbine gearbox market to grow from about USD 30.10 billion in 2026 to about USD 43.19 billion by 2034. The two figures describe different scopes and should not be combined: the first covers precision gearboxes and geared motors, the second covers wind turbine gearboxes specifically. Taken together they indicate that precision demand is not confined to small robotics gearing; a substantial share sits in large, high-torque gears for energy and heavy industry, where diameter, module and inspection documentation matter as much as nominal accuracy class. Published reference tables also treat AGMA 12 and DIN 5 as comparable high-precision levels, which matters when drawings from different markets are compared.OutlookFor 2026, the practical conclusion for procurement teams is that shortlists should be built from the drawing outward. A company able to grind a 2,500 mm gear and a company able to hold AGMA Q12 on a compact component are both high-precision suppliers, but they are not interchangeable, and treating them as such lengthens qualification. The nine companies here cover large heavy-duty build-to-print manufacturing, specialist bevel production, tight-tolerance motion control work and automotive volume supply. Matching envelope, documentation set and production model to the specific drawing remains the most reliable route to a stable supply relationship.Company brochure for Jiangsu New Yinye Transmission Electromechanical Co., Ltd, publicly accessible for download:

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