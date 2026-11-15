MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Seeking to capitalize on global supply chain shifts toward nearshoring, Jordan will pitch major industrial and automotive manufacturing investments–headlined by a full-scale electric vehicle (EV) assembly facility, an automotive wire harness plant, and a domestic gas-to-chemicals methanol complex–at the Jordan-EU Investment Conference next Thursday at the Dead Sea.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen alongside over 700 global investors and decision-makers, the summit highlights high-value industrial opportunities: – Electric Vehicle (EV) Assembly Plant: Designed to produce up to 15,000 passenger EVs annually for domestic, regional Arab, and select European markets, this greenfield facility will operate under a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) model. The setup enables body-in-white assembly, painting, battery integration, final assembly, testing, and quality release, while maintaining flexibility to introduce multiple vehicle platforms via international Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnerships.

– Tier-2 Automotive Wire Harness Manufacturing Plant: Responding to OEMs diversifying supply chains away from Asia toward Europe and the United States, this project establishes a Tier-2 manufacturing hub on 30,000 square meters in an Amman industrial zone, including 15,000 square meters of production and office space. Designed around 360 workstations, the facility covers full in-house production–from wire preparation and terminal crimping to digital formboard routing, connector assembly, 100 percent electrical testing, packaging, and shipping.

– Jordan Methanol Production Plant: Utilizing domestic natural gas from the Risha field to reduce reliance on imports, this integrated gas-to-chemicals facility will employ steam methane reforming, syngas compression, a Topsoe MK-151 methanol synthesis loop, and distillation to produce methanol exceeding 99.85 percent purity for local and export markets.

//Petra// AA