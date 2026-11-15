MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Jordan will spotlight three strategic pharmaceutical and healthcare technology investments at the Jordan-EU Investment Conference at the Dead Sea next Thursday, aiming to bridge regional manufacturing gaps in biosimilars and oncology drugs while digitizing the national pharmaceutical supply chain.

Convening under Royal patronage with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and more than 700 international business leaders and financiers, the conference will present three high-tech health sector opportunities: – Biosimilars Fill-and-Finish Manufacturing Plant: Built to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards to serve local and regional markets, this integrated facility incorporates Grade-A Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) aseptic filling, lyophilization (freeze-drying), and quality control labs. The plant directly addresses regional fill-and-finish bottlenecks in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where biosimilars currently represent only about 3 percent of the global market and healthcare systems rely heavily on imported biologics.

– Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) Plant: Located within a Jordanian development zone to supply regional and international drugmakers, this flexible, multi-product facility will launch with a portfolio of six oncology API molecules, including cytotoxic and hormonal therapies. Spanning 15,000 square meters (50 percent built-up), the plant features a nominal annual capacity of 40,000 to 60,000 kilograms supported by four reactor lines, specialized isolation and purification units, particle engineering, and quality-release laboratories.

– Pharmaceutical Track and Trace System (PTTS): This digital platform will establish a centralized national tracking layer across Jordan's pharmaceutical supply chain, linking manufacturers, importers, distributors, hospitals, pharmacies, and patients. Integrated with existing government and industry systems, the PTTS will log serialized medication data to enhance market transparency, regulatory oversight, and product authentication.

//Petra// AA