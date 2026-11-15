MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Seven circular economy, industrial recycling, and value-added agricultural ventures will headline Jordan's green investment pitch during the Jordan-EU Investment Conference, opening next Thursday at the Dead Sea under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Designed to transform agricultural, industrial, and electronic waste streams into commercial products while boosting local agro-processing, the seven projects include: – Used Solar PV Module Recycling and Reuse Clinic: Based in Amman, this facility will process roughly 30,000 end-of-life or damaged solar panels annually using advanced diagnostics. Repairable units will be refurbished, certified, and resold, while non-repairable panels will be recycled to recover glass, aluminum, and silicon, alongside offering O&M, technical inspection, and end-of-life management services.

– E-Waste Refurbishment and Material Recovery: Expanding E-Tafkeek's existing operations in Zarqa from over 10 tons to approximately 253 tons per year, this project utilizes 1,500 square meters of leased land and a 500-square-meter hangar to scale dismantling, sorting, component verification, refurbishment, and secondary material recovery.

– Stone-Cutting Slurry Recycling Expansion: Expanding Al-Tahrawi's facility in Sahab with three additional filter presses, this project increases processing capacity from 900 to 1,710 cubic meters per day–recovering an extra 540 cubic meters of water and 270 cubic meters of semi-solids daily while launching a new production line to convert recovered solids into bricks and paving stones.

– Sustainable Luxury Footwear Upcycling: Scaling the Jordanian brand Manal Murad, this venture boosts output of luxury women's footwear made from recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and reclaimed leather, combining 3D prototyping, artisanal craftsmanship, on-demand manufacturing, and circular take-back/maintenance services for regional and international export.

– Agricultural Waste-to-Biochar Platform: Leveraging Jordan's vast untapped organic biomass–estimated at 1.66 million tons of wet manure, 1.3 million tons of crop residues, and over 1.136 million tons of food waste annually–this facility uses controlled pyrolysis above 400 C to produce biochar (for poultry bedding, soil enhancement, hydroponics, construction materials, and carbon sequestration) alongside syngas and recoverable heat.

– Food Waste-to-Aquaculture Feed: Converting fruit and vegetable waste, grain byproducts, date residues, and oilseed cakes into nutritionally balanced floating and sinking feed pellets for freshwater tilapia and carp farming, this platform will scale from 50 tons annually in 2026 to 750 tons by 2029, targeting domestic buyers first before expanding into Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

– Food Factory Byproduct Valorization: Utilizing controlled drying and stabilization, this modular platform converts nutrient-rich byproducts from chickpea, fava bean, and other food-processing lines into shelf-stable (over six months, under 10 percent moisture) animal feed and functional food ingredients containing 15–18 percent protein and 3–5 percent fat.

– Highland Essential Oils Distillery: Capturing value-added steam distillation currently performed abroad, this vertically integrated plant in Jordan's highlands will process locally grown thyme, lavender, mint, rosemary, and sage into therapeutic and cosmetic-grade oils, targeting local and Arab markets before expanding to EU and U.S. export markets under pharmacopeia-grade standards.

//Petra// AA