MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Border Guard units in the Eastern Military Zone foiled at dawn on Sunday an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics into Jordan using guided balloons.

After detecting the balloons heading toward Jordanian territory, troops engaged and brought them down inside the Kingdom within their area of responsibility. Working in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, forces seized the narcotics payload and referred the confiscated items to competent authorities for legal action.

The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to executing its national duty with high efficiency, confronting all infiltration and smuggling attempts–regardless of evolving tactics and tools–to safeguard the Kingdom's sovereignty, security, and citizens.

//Petra// AA