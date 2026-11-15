MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 15 (Petra) – The Northern Military Zone thwarted an infiltration attempt along one of its border fronts after Border Guard forces detected an individual attempting to cross into the Kingdom illegally.

Troops engaged the infiltrator in accordance with the rules of engagement, apprehended him, and referred him to competent authorities for necessary legal action.

The Jordanian Armed Forces continue to carry out their duties to secure and protect the Kingdom's borders against infiltration attempts and illicit activities to safeguard national security and sovereignty.

//Petra// AA