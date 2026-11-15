Saudi Air Defenses Smash 2 Houthi Missiles Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said its air defenses shot down two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthis at the Saudi capital early Sunday, the latest in a string of strikes targeting the kingdom.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a post on the US social media platform X.
The missile launches followed a night of drone activity. Earlier, the coalition reported destroying two drones over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Al-Maliki later said a third drone heading for the same region had also been intercepted and destroyed, but he gave no details on the drone or where it came from.
A day earlier, on Saturday, the coalition said it downed two Houthi drones aimed at Riyadh and southern areas of the kingdom.
The interceptions underscore a sharp escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, which has faced repeated missile and drone assaults.
The coalition entered Yemen’s war in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a post on the US social media platform X.
The missile launches followed a night of drone activity. Earlier, the coalition reported destroying two drones over Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Al-Maliki later said a third drone heading for the same region had also been intercepted and destroyed, but he gave no details on the drone or where it came from.
A day earlier, on Saturday, the coalition said it downed two Houthi drones aimed at Riyadh and southern areas of the kingdom.
The interceptions underscore a sharp escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, which has faced repeated missile and drone assaults.
The coalition entered Yemen’s war in 2015 to back the internationally recognized government after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.
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