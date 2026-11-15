PM Modi Launches 246 Tribal Projects Marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually participated in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations from Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, marking the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 246 development projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving the quality of life of tribal communities across the country.

The projects focus on key sectors, including education, healthcare, livelihood generation and community infrastructure, with an emphasis on improving access to essential services and promoting the overall development of tribal populations. As part of the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated 173 projects, including 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). The Multi-Purpose Centres are envisaged as hubs for service delivery and community activities in tribal areas. Several other projects were also inaugurated under PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA). Other key projects include the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) building at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum at Aizawl, Mizoram, aimed at preserving tribal culture and heritage. The museum has been established to commemorate the courage, valour and sacrifices of Mizo tribal freedom fighters while showcasing the rich cultural traditions, historical legacy and heritage of the Mizo people. It is named after Ropuiliani, a 19th-century Mizo chieftainess who resisted British colonial rule and is remembered for her role in the tribal freedom movement.

In addition to inaugurating the projects, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of 19 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, further strengthening the commitment to providing quality education to tribal children. He also laid the foundation stone of 12 Tribal Multipurpose Marketing Centres (TMMCs) to strengthen market access for tribal producers. The Prime Minister additionally laid the foundation stone for 42 other projects under PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA. During the programme, PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of various Central Government schemes aimed at tribal development and welfare.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attended the event, spoke about the tribal identity of Jharkhand. He expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for declaring the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021. "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for dedicating Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021. He had said that honouring tribal leaders is honouring India and that Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across India. I especially thank him and the Govt of India because this time Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, received the opportunity to host this program. We know that the tribal community has had a glorious history and a very rich culture. Whenever the country was attacked, tribal cultures led in being part of those who fought for the country. But all these tribal leaders were forgotten. But when PM Modi came to power, he decided to bring them to light once again. Today, history remembers these leaders once again," he said.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is observed every year on November 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who was born in 1875 into the Munda tribal community and emerged as a prominent leader of the tribal resistance against British colonial rule. Birsa Munda led a religious and socio-political movement across the tribal regions of present-day Bihar and Jharkhand during the late 19th century, mobilising communities against British oppression and exploitation. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, with the date chosen to coincide with the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter. Popularly known as 'Dharti Aaba', Birsa Munda remains an enduring symbol of tribal identity, resistance and pride. (ANI)