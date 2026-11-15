A family dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district turned violent after a man allegedly assaulted his wife at her parents' home. He was allegedly beaten up by the woman's relatives in the Khatiq Pada neighborhood of Khurja. On social media, a video of the incident has appeared. It depicts the man being taken out onto the street after being assaulted inside the house. Since then, the video has gone viral.

The woman had reportedly been residing at her parents' house for a considerable amount of time. She said that because of her husband's repeated abuse, she was forced to leave their marital residence and be with her relatives. But when her husband showed up at his in-laws' residence, things took a different turn. He allegedly made a scene and attacked his wife once again.

The woman's relatives stepped in this time. The altercation allegedly moved from inside the house to the street when they attacked and physically assaulted the man.

Watch Viral Video

यूपी: #बुलंदशहर के #खुर्जा में पत्नी से मिलने ससुराल पहुंचे दामाद की घर से लेकर सड़क तक जमकर #पिटाई हो गई, बताया जा रहा है कि पत्नी से विवाद के बाद वह मायके पहुंची थी, पति के भी वहां पहुंचने पर विवाद बढ़ गया।

#BulandShahar #UttarPradesh #BreakingNews JOURNALIST SURENDRA KUMAR (@Surendr54007254) November 14, 2026

The woman went to the police after the incident and filed a formal complaint against her husband. Regarding the claimed harassment and assault, she called for legal action. The spouse has been placed under arrest by the police, who are now pursuing the matter. The event has also gained notice due to the viral video. We are awaiting more information on the conflict and the police investigation.