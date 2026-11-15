Israeli Army Arrests Farmer Amid Attacks on Olive Harvesters
(MENAFN) Palestinian agricultural workers experienced several incidents of violence across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, as Israeli settlers targeted olive harvesters near Nablus and Israeli military forces detained a farmer while he was working his land south of Hebron.
In the Khallat Abu Huwan area of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, Israeli settlers reportedly assaulted Palestinian farmers collecting olives and forced them to abandon their agricultural properties, according to local accounts.
The attackers also took harvesting materials, including equipment and mats used by the farmers, leaving them unable to continue their work.
Another incident occurred in the nearby village of Salem, where several olive trees caught fire after Israeli forces launched tear gas canisters toward Palestinians engaged in the harvest. The action reportedly forced farmers to stop their activities.
Firefighting teams from Nablus Municipality subsequently arrived and worked to contain the flames, although several olive trees had already been damaged.
Meanwhile, two Palestinian men sustained injuries after Israeli settlers physically assaulted them while they were harvesting olives in the Wadi al-Zaytoun area, north of Ramallah. The incident occurred close to the Ein Siniya Israeli military checkpoint, where the attackers also reportedly confiscated a vehicle's keys, according to local sources.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that its medical personnel responded to the incident, provided assistance to both injured men and transported them to a hospital for further treatment.
The incidents add to the challenges facing Palestinian farmers across the occupied West Bank during the olive harvesting season, with agricultural workers continuing to face reported attacks, property damage and restrictions on accessing their land.
In the Khallat Abu Huwan area of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, Israeli settlers reportedly assaulted Palestinian farmers collecting olives and forced them to abandon their agricultural properties, according to local accounts.
The attackers also took harvesting materials, including equipment and mats used by the farmers, leaving them unable to continue their work.
Another incident occurred in the nearby village of Salem, where several olive trees caught fire after Israeli forces launched tear gas canisters toward Palestinians engaged in the harvest. The action reportedly forced farmers to stop their activities.
Firefighting teams from Nablus Municipality subsequently arrived and worked to contain the flames, although several olive trees had already been damaged.
Meanwhile, two Palestinian men sustained injuries after Israeli settlers physically assaulted them while they were harvesting olives in the Wadi al-Zaytoun area, north of Ramallah. The incident occurred close to the Ein Siniya Israeli military checkpoint, where the attackers also reportedly confiscated a vehicle's keys, according to local sources.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that its medical personnel responded to the incident, provided assistance to both injured men and transported them to a hospital for further treatment.
The incidents add to the challenges facing Palestinian farmers across the occupied West Bank during the olive harvesting season, with agricultural workers continuing to face reported attacks, property damage and restrictions on accessing their land.
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