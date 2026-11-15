KP Wildlife Department Foils Attempt To Smuggle Rare Falcons Abroad
According to the Wildlife Department, the recovered birds included two peregrine falcons and one saker falcon, which were allegedly being transported to Arab countries for smuggling.
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Following the operation, Wildlife Conservator Muhammad Niaz and District Forest Officer Manahil Wahab released all three birds back into their natural habitat.
The Wildlife Department said that the illegal trade and smuggling of birds of prey pose a serious threat to wildlife conservation and biodiversity.
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