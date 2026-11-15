MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has foiled an attempt to illegally smuggle rare birds of prey abroad during an operation on the motorway. Three valuable birds were recovered from a vehicle.

According to the Wildlife Department, the recovered birds included two peregrine falcons and one saker falcon, which were allegedly being transported to Arab countries for smuggling.

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Following the operation, Wildlife Conservator Muhammad Niaz and District Forest Officer Manahil Wahab released all three birds back into their natural habitat.

The Wildlife Department said that the illegal trade and smuggling of birds of prey pose a serious threat to wildlife conservation and biodiversity.