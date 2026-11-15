Russians Launch Missile Strike On Pavlohrad, Leaving Three Injured
“Russia struck Pavlohrad with a missile. Three people were injured, including a seven-year-old boy,” the statement said.Read also: Russian drones attack Naftogaz facility in Poltava region
The regional council head added that the attack damaged apartment buildings, an educational institution and a kindergarten.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces also struck Zaporizhzhia, damaging a residential building and an educational institution and injuring 15 people.
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