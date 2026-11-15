MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Khmara thanked Canada for its contribution to the procurement of critically important PAC-3 missiles for Patriot air defence systems through the JUMPSTART mechanism. These missiles will strengthen Ukraine's protection against Russian ballistic missile attacks.

The two sides discussed further support for Ukraine, paying particular attention to the needs of expanding the operations of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

“We are stepping up asymmetric operations against the enemy. We are intensifying our deep-strike operations against facilities involved in Russia's war against Ukraine, including factories that manufacture Russian weapons,” Khmara stressed.

Another priority is the supply of ammunition for F-16 aircraft cannons.

According to Khmara,“The vast majority of jet-powered drones are destroyed by our F-16s. 20mm ammunition for these aircraft is a critical resource. It is important to receive supplies as quickly as possible and reduce delivery times and procedures.”

Ukrainian forces have liberated more territory than Russia has captured in recent months, Khmara says

The ministers discussed steps to accelerate the next shipment.

Khmara also briefed his Canadian counterpart on the battlefield situation, where Ukraine is working to establish drone superiority.

Drones are essential for a wide range of tasks, both combat-related and logistical. For this reason, Ukraine is urging its partners to focus as much support as possible on purchasing effective Ukrainian-made drones for the Defence Forces.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara and UK Defence Secretary John Healey discussed details of the next military assistance package ahead of the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. The package takes Ukraine's critical needs into account.

Photo: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence