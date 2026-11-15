MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Facebook.

On Saturday, November 14, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia.

According to preliminary information, 22 people were injured, including a six-month-old baby, a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

“Rescuers inspected the affected areas to locate injured people and provide them with assistance,” the State Emergency Service reported.

Russian drones attack Naftogaz facility in Poltava region

The number of casualties is still being updated.

The strikes damaged the façades and windows of apartment buildings and an educational institution at several locations, as well as seven passenger cars and sections of road surface.

All emergency services in the city were working at the scene.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 14, Russian forces struck the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. At that time, 15 people had been reported injured.