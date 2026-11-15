Injury Toll After Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 22
On Saturday, November 14, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia.
According to preliminary information, 22 people were injured, including a six-month-old baby, a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
“Rescuers inspected the affected areas to locate injured people and provide them with assistance,” the State Emergency Service reported.Read also: Russian drones attack Naftogaz facility in Poltava region
The number of casualties is still being updated.
The strikes damaged the façades and windows of apartment buildings and an educational institution at several locations, as well as seven passenger cars and sections of road surface.
All emergency services in the city were working at the scene.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 14, Russian forces struck the Voznesenivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia. At that time, 15 people had been reported injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment