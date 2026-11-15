Ukraine Forecast To See Temperatures Of Up To 8°C On Sunday, With No Precipitation
According to the forecast, variable winds of 3–8 metres per second are expected across the country tomorrow.
Night-time temperatures will range from 3°C above zero to 2°C below zero, dropping to between 1°C and 6°C below zero in the western regions. During the day, temperatures will reach 3–8°C above zero, rising to as high as 10°C in Zakarpattia and the southern regions.Read also: Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region, nearly 50,000 consumers left without power
In Kyiv and the surrounding region, Sunday will bring variable cloudiness with no precipitation.
Temperatures across the Kyiv region will range from 3°C above zero to 2°C below zero at night and reach 3–8°C during the day.
In Kyiv, temperatures will be around 0°C at night and 5–7°C during the day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment