MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the forecast, variable winds of 3–8 metres per second are expected across the country tomorrow.

Night-time temperatures will range from 3°C above zero to 2°C below zero, dropping to between 1°C and 6°C below zero in the western regions. During the day, temperatures will reach 3–8°C above zero, rising to as high as 10°C in Zakarpattia and the southern regions.

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In Kyiv and the surrounding region, Sunday will bring variable cloudiness with no precipitation.

Temperatures across the Kyiv region will range from 3°C above zero to 2°C below zero at night and reach 3–8°C during the day.

In Kyiv, temperatures will be around 0°C at night and 5–7°C during the day.