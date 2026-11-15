MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the national energy company Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook.

The company said that hourly power outage schedules would apply to all categories of consumers throughout the day. The restrictions will range from one to two outage groups.

Power consumption restrictions will also be imposed on industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo noted that the restrictions are necessary because of the consequences of Russian attacks on the country's power system.

Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region, nearly 50,000 consumers left without power

“Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and power grids around the clock in order to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible,” the company emphasized.

Updated outage schedules will be published on the official websites and social media pages of regional distribution system operators.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces damaged 10 DTEK energy facilities in the Kyiv region over the past week.