MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports that the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council announced this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video provided by the South Group of Forces.

The South Group of Forces told the Center that Voskresenka is located more than 20 kilometers from the line of contact. To confirm this, service members of the 142nd Separate Mechanized Brigade recorded a video directly in the settlement and raised the Ukrainian flag there.

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“By the end of October, the enemy had planned to make a significant breakthrough in our defensive line. Having failed to carry out this plan, the occupiers are creating the illusion of an advance toward Zaporizhzhia for their command. In reality, Voskresenka is deep in our rear,” the South Group of Forces said.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that the Russian command is once again trying to present wishful thinking as reality and create the illusion of progress on the front line.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite repeated claims by the Russian command that the settlement has supposedly been captured.

Illustrative photo: Dm​ytro Larin