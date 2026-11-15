MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Bloomberg stated this in an article.

The sources said that the Trump administration's planned reduction of US troops stationed across Europe to approximately 80,000 would be smaller than the continent's leaders had feared.

European allies had previously feared that the United States might cut its troop presence to 25,000. However, a smaller reduction now appears more likely, as the US has responded positively to increased defense spending within NATO, according to sources who asked not to be identified.

Pentagon leadership has also come to recognize how heavily the US military relies on forces stationed across Europe to project American power in the Middle East, where the war with Iran continues, the sources said.

One source said allies now expect an overall reduction of approximately 5,000 US troops.

The final decision rests with President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized European allies for failing to help the United States and Israel in the war against Iran.

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Most of the US troop reductions will be concentrated in Germany, which hosts the largest American contingent in Europe. NATO's eastern flank will be reinforced, provided that countries bordering Russia pay for the stationing of US troops.

A Pentagon official said the review was ongoing and declined to comment further at this stage.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has yet to submit an official report on the proposed changes to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Republicans in the US House of Representatives have threatened to block a $350 billion supplemental Pentagon defense spending package unless President Donald Trump's administration changes its policy toward Russia.

Photo: Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Patoka