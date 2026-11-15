MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operational update as of 22:00 on November 14, 2026, published on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, a total of 54 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy has carried out 61 airstrikes, dropping 188 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it has deployed 5,230 kamikaze drones and launched 1,544 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops' positions,” the military said in its statement.

According to the General Staff, on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out two airstrikes since the beginning of the day, dropping three guided aerial bombs, and launched 30 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, one of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

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On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice near the settlements of Okhrimivka and Mykolaivka.

On the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

Ukrainian troops repelled four attempts by Russian forces to advance on the Lyman sector, toward the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi and Lyman.

On the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by Russian troops to advance near the settlements of Ozerne, Pyskunivka and Kryva Luka. Fighting is ongoing.

On the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made no attempts to improve its position.

On the Kostiantynivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine Russian assaults near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Rusyn Yar, Kucheriv Yar, Novomykolaivka and Vilne.

Russian forces launched 15 attacks on the Pokrovsk sector, attempting to advance near the settlements of Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka and Filiia.

According to preliminary estimates, 37 Russian troops were killed and 10 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed four vehicles, 10 pieces of special equipment, an unmanned aerial vehicle command post and 60 enemy shelters. They also damaged 11 vehicles, six artillery guns, one piece of special equipment, three UAV command posts and 162 enemy shelters. A total of 279 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

On the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched two assaults toward the settlements of Zelenyi Hai and Ternove.

On the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks toward the settlements of Rizdvianka and Yehorivka.

Russian forces conducted no assault operations on the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

There have been no significant changes in the situation on other sectors of the front.

As Ukrinform previously reported, long-range drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station near the settlement of Prosvet in Russia's Samara region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine