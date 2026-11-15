MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko, who posted the information on Telegram.

“A truck carrying gas condensate overturned and caught fire on the Kyiv–Kharkiv highway near Yahotyn. Traffic has been blocked in both directions,” the post said.

According to preliminary information, at kilometer 115 of the highway, the driver of a DAF truck lost control, struck a guardrail, and the vehicle subsequently overturned and caught fire, Tkachenko wrote.

Emergency services are working at the scene, and firefighting operations are underway.

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Information about any fatalities or injuries is still being clarified.

Drivers are asked to take this information into account and, if possible, choose alternative routes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, more than 21,000 road accidents have occurred in Ukraine since the beginning of the year, resulting in 2,300 deaths.

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